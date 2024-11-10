Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Der Streaming-Startbildschirm zeigt alle Apps, Kategorien und empfohlene Inhalte an.

Regardez une variété de chaînes en streaming. Gratuit.

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, vous offre une large sélection de chaînes en direct et à la demande à portée de main, gratuitement.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Ein Symbol einer Hand, die eine Kreditkarte hält, ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Keine Zahlung» steht darunter. Ein Symbol eines Abonnements auf einem Fernseher ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Kein Abonnement» steht darunter. Ein Symbol einer Set-Top-Box ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Keine Set-Top-Box» steht darunter.

Abonnement gratuit

Aucuns frais. Aucun contrat. Aucun câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et à commencer votre visionnage sans vous soucier d’éventuels frais dissimulés et sans avoir à installer un décodeur.

Ein LG TV zeigt das Fernsehprogramm, das über die laufende Sendung eingeblendet ist.

Chaînes en direct

Cherchez votre prochain programme facilement sans mettre en pause le programme en cours

Explorez une vaste sélection de programmes en direct sur LG Channels et trouvez votre prochain programme sans mettre pause ou sans changer de chaîne grâce à une interface conviviale.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les contenus et applis disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Vos émissions TV favorites vous attendent

Les services de streaming et les applis TV les plus populaires sur votre LG TV.

En savoir plus

Des applis pour tous les aspects de la vie

Faites l’expérience du jeu, de l’apprentissage, du fitness et du shopping directement sur la LG TV.

En savoir plus