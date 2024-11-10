Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Caractéristiques clés Qu’est-ce que le webOS ? Écran d’accueil et applis LG Channels Jeux et mode de vie Promotion

Personnalisez votre expérience télé

Découvrez une télévision conçue pour vos attentes grâce à My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote et Quick Card.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays et différer à leur sortie.
**Les recommandations liées aux mots-clés varient en fonction de l’application et de l’heure de la journée.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot et AI Reconnaissance vocale sont uniquement fournis dans les pays prenant en charge le NLP (traitement automatique des langues) dans leurs langues maternelles.
****Images d’écran simulées.

Pocket-lint

LG webOS classé meilleur système d'exploitation de Smart TV

En savoir plus

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Une fois encore, LG est ce qui se fait de mieux en matière de système de Smart TV intégré

En savoir plus

iF Design Award

« Gagnant » du iF Design Award

En savoir plus

*Le webOS Re:New Program prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour du webOS sur cinq ans. Le niveau correspond à la version préinstallée du webOS et la date des mises à jour peut varier et avoir lieu à la fin du mois ou au début d’une nouvelle année. **Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctionnalités, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région. ***Les mises à jour disponibles pour 2023 comprennent les modèles UHD et ultérieurs.

webOS Re:New Program

 

Une nouvelle télé tous les ans depuis 5 ans

Tout est mis à jour instantanément, même les toutes dernières fonctionnalités et aspects pratiques.

Avec webOS Re:New Program, les clients peuvent profiter de quatre mises à jour en cinq ans, bénéficiant ainsi d’un total de cinq versions du webOS dont celle qui est installée au moment de l’achat.

*Le webOS Re:New Program prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour du webOS sur cinq ans. Le niveau correspond à la version préinstallée du webOS et la date des mises à jour peut varier et avoir lieu à la fin du mois ou au début d’une nouvelle année.
**Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctionnalités, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.
***Les mises à jour disponibles pour 2023 comprennent les modèles UHD et ultérieurs.

Un écran d’une LG TV affiche la fonctionnalité My profile. Dans le tiers supérieur figure la bannière du film Tangible Wonders. Sous la bannière, les boutons suivants s’affichent : Home Hub, Sports, Jeu, Accessibility, Home Office. Sous les boutons, les logos suivants s’affichent : LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now et Udemy. Sous les logos, 5 vignettes de films s’affichent sous le texte « Top picks for you » (« Meilleurs choix sélectionnés pour vous »). Un curseur clique sur l’initiale « S » dans le coin supérieur gauche. Un menu déroulant du compte LG s’ouvre et cinq noms s’affichent. Le curseur clique sur le deuxième nom apparaissant sous forme de vignette et les contenus recommandés à l’écran changent.

My Profile

Votre espace vous est dédié

Avec My profile, vous pouvez facilement créer un profil pour chaque membre de la famille. Chacun aura un écran d’accueil personnalisé avec des recommandations de contenu sur mesure.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Un contenu réduit ou limité peut s’afficher en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau.
***10 profils peuvent être créés et affichés sur l’écran d’accueil.

Un curseur clique sur Sports et l’écran passe en fondu vers une page d’accueil dédiée aux Sports avec le texte « Enregistrer votre équipe/joueur favori pour plus d’informations sur le classement de la ligue, les horaires des matchs ou d’autres mises à jour » et « Liste de la ligue populaire ». Cinq vignettes sont affichées : Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket et Hockey sur glace. L’écran revient en fondu, le curseur clique sur Jeu et l’écran se fond pour laisser place à une page d’accueil dédiée aux Jeux avec le texte « Entrez dans le monde d’un jeu sur l’écran de grande taille. Vous pouvez jouer à des jeux et consulter les dernières vidéos présentant l’univers des jeux ». L’image présente les boutons Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid et Recently played. Les logos suivants s’affichent : GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube et Twitch.

Quick Card

Prenez un raccourci vers vos favoris

Un seul clic. Quick Card vous emmène où vous voulez en une seconde. Que ce soit vers votre plateforme de jeux, vos playlists favorites ou votre home office.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les fonctionnalités, menus et applications pris en charge et mentionnés plus haut peuvent varier selon les pays et différer à leur sortie.

Sports Portal

Un espace pour les fans de sport

Plongez dans l'action grâce à Sports Portal - le site de tous vos sports préférés avec des matchs en direct, les meilleurs moments des matchs, les classements et bien plus encore sur un seul écran. 

Sports Alert

Ne ratez plus jamais un but

Créez une Sports Alert pour vos équipes favorites et obtenez des rappels sur les jeux à venir, des alertes immédiates sur les buts et les scores finaux.

Sports Mode

Buts et passes de balle, précision et netteté de l’image

Passez au Sports Mode pour obtenir une image adaptée aux sports avec un niveau idéal de luminosité, de contraste, d’acoustique et une action fluide.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Le service et la ligue pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction de la région et du pays.
***Une connexion internet est requise.
****La fonction Sports Alert est disponible uniquement pour les équipes et les joueurs inscrits via My Team.

Une LG TV présente un film et l’écran est divisé en deux. Une moitié présente un film et l’autre moitié affiche Spotify. Le curseur clique sur un bouton pour afficher un panneau avec les paramètres Multi-Vues, puis clique sur le bouton Live TV, la fenêtre Spotify laissant ainsi place à un écran affichant l’environnement sport. Une troisième fenêtre présentant une vidéo de yoga sur YouTube apparaît dans la partie inférieure. Puis, une quatrième fenêtre présentant Spotify apparaît dans la partie inférieure, l’écran affichant ainsi un contenu différent dans chacune des quatre zones.

Multi View

Multipliez vos visionnages, multipliez vos divertissements

Si votre écran ne suffit pas, divisez-le en 2-4 zones. Transformez votre TV en moniteur double pour votre PC, ou profitez d’un écran supplémentaire pour effectuer une recherche sur le Web et pour un visionnage en mode PiP simultanément.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les paramètres Image et son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes.
***La prise en charge pour le mode 2 écrans / 4 écrans varie en fonction du modèle et du pays. (Le mode 3&4 écran est disponible uniquement pour les séries M4 et G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Une image adaptée à votre goût

Sélectionnez vos images préférées et l’AI Picture Wizard crée une image adaptée exactement à vos goûts uniques parmi 85 millions de possibilités, puis l’enregistre dans votre profil.

*AI Picture Wizard est disponible sur les modèles OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous servir

Même lorsque votre TV est éteinte, demandez des informations comme l’heure, la météo, les alertes sur le sport et les mises à jour du calendrier Google. Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous aider.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**La fonctionnalité « Always Ready » est disponible avec les modèles LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80.

Une télécommande Magic de LG avec un bouton central circulaire et une lumière rose fluorescente émanant autour du bouton pour éclairer l’ensemble. Un signal rose est émis de la télécommande avec une bulle de parole rose au-dessus de la Télécommande Magic de LG.

AI Magic Remote

La magie est entre vos mains

Finies les contraintes imposées par les télécommandes à boutons. La Télécommande Magic LG active la fonction intelligente de votre LG TV par un clic, un scroll ou la Reconnaissance vocale IA qui change de chaîne ou recommande du contenu si vous parlez au micro.

*La prise en charge, les fonctions et fonctionnalités de la Télécommande Magic peuvent varier en fonction de la région et de la langue prise en charge, même pour le même modèle.
**Une connexion internet est requise.
***La Reconnaissance vocale IA est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge le NLP (traitement automatique des langues) dans leurs langues maternelles.

Une LG TV affiche l’image d’une femme et d’un chien sur un grand terrain. En bas de l’écran, le texte « Recommande de nouveaux mots-clés chaque fois que tu appuies sur le bouton du micro de la télécommande » est écrit à côté d’un cercle rose-violet. Les barres roses présentent les mots-clés suivants : Films avec chiens, Émission avec chiens, Documentaire, Relaxation, Animation avec animaux. Devant la LG TV, la Télécommande Magic LG est dirigée vers la TV avec des cercles concentriques de couleur violet néon autour du bouton symbolisant un micro. À côté de la télécommande figurent un dessin représentant un doigt appuyant sur un bouton et le texte « Appui bref ».

AI Concierge

Vos favoris à votre service

AI Concierge vous connaît grâce à l’historique de vos recherches et vous recommande du contenu et des mots-clés prédéfinis, tels que « Pour vous », « Recommandé », « Tendances » et « Astuces ».

*Le service « For you » dans AI Concierge n’est fourni que dans les pays prenant en charge le NLP (traitement automatique des langues) dans leurs langues maternelles.
**Les recommandations liées aux mots-clés sont basées sur l’historique des recherches et varient en fonction de l’application et de l’heure de la journée.

Les images Avant et Après d’une LG TV sont affichées côte à côte. L’écran Avant affiche une image sombre et une fenêtre contextuelle pour le AI Help Desk. L’utilisateur écrit dans la boîte de dialogue : « L’écran est sombre ». La réponse s’affiche : « Bonjour, il semble y avoir un problème avec l’écran. Je vais le résoudre rapidement. En optimisant les paramètres de l’écran, vous pouvez rendre ce dernier plus lumineux et plus clair ». L’utilisateur clique sur le bouton Optimiser L’écran Après affiche une image plus lumineuse et plus claire. La fenêtre de dialogue AI Help Desk affiche le message suivant : « Optimiser les paramètres de l’écran ». Mode Image = éclatant. Économies d’énergie = max. Réduire la lumière bleue = actif. L’optimisation des paramètres est terminée ».

Accessibility

AI Chatbot facilite l’accessibilité TV pour la plupart des gens

LG TV offre une assistance intelligente pour tous grâce à l’AI Chatbot intégré et les menus faciles d’accès qui vous permettent de contrôler facilement tous vos paramètres d’accessibilité à la TV.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Le service peut varier selon la région et le pays.
***Une connexion internet est requise.
****AI Chatbot est fourni uniquement dans les pays prenant en charge le NLP (traitement automatique des langues) dans leurs langues maternelles.

Home Hub

Contrôlez votre maison intelligente depuis un seul endroit

Home Hub permet le contrôle de l’écosystème intelligent de votre TV, y compris des appareils mobiles, de la barre de son et de l’Internet des objets comme l’éclairage, le chauffage, la ventilation et la climatisation intelligents.

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit être établie via l’appli mobile ThinQ.
**L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans télécommande est possible uniquement avec le Processeur IA alpha 9 et le Processeur IA alpha 11. Elle peut varier en fonction des produits et des régions.
***Le service Chromecast Intégré peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l’achat du modèle OLED CS4, mais vous pourrez profiter de ce service après avoir installé les mises ajour du logiciel webOS.

Une LG TV fixée au mur d’un salon, représentant un lion et un lionceau. Un homme est assis au premier plan et tient un smartphone dont l’écran affiche cette même image de lions. Une image représentant trois barres incurvées couleur rouge néon est affichée juste au-dessus du smartphone dirigé vers la TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Castez vos applis directement sur votre TV

Visionnez le contenu de votre iPhone ou de votre Android sur l’écran de votre LG TV sans effort grâce à Apple AirPlay et Chromecast Intégré.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, Airplay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
***Prise en charge d’AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Intégré, peut varier en fonction de la région et de la langue.
****LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit être établie via l’appli mobile ThinQ.
*****Le service Chromecast Intégré peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l’achat du modèle OLED CS4, mais vous pourrez profiter de ce service après avoir installé les mises à jour du logiciel webOS.

Téléviseurs LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 et B4 alignés sur une toile de fond noire avec de fines volutes de couleur. L’emblème « World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years » figure sur l’image. Une clause de non-responsabilité est inscrite : « Source : Omdia. Livraisons à l’unité, de 2013 à 2023. Les résultats ne constituent pas une approbation de LG Electronics. La confiance accordée à ces résultats se fait aux risques et périls du tiers. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.»

LG OLED DERNIER CRI

11 ans plus tard,
Toujours au top

