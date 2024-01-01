Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Højdepunkter Hvad er webOS? Startskærm og apps LG Channels Gaming og livsstil

En lille dreng ser Pinkfong på et vægmonteret LG TV i et hjem med børnelegetøj.

Uendelige mængder underholdning venter på dig

De mest interessante streaming-tjenester og TV-apps forenes på dit LG TV.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Startskærmen for streaming viser alle apps, kategorier og anbefalet indhold.

Startskærm

Hjem for alt det, du ser

Uanset, om du tænder for dit TV, går til My Profile for at gennemse dine apps, dykker ned i din yndlingsserie igen og får anbefalinger til, hvad du kan se senere.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

En lille dreng ser Pinkfong på et vægmonteret LG TV i et hjem med børnelegetøj.

Global Streaming Services

Verdener med uendelige mængder indhold, du kan udforske

Aldrig før har TV-shows set så fantastiske ud, at du bliver bare bliver ved med at se dem. Gå ikke glip af indholdsbiblioteker på Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video og Apple TV+.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.
**Separate abonnementer er påkrævet for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime og Apple TV+ samt deres relaterede tjenester.
***Apple, Apple-logoet og Apple TV er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc, registreret i USA og andre lande.
****Amazon, Prime Video og alle relaterede logoer er varemærker tilhørende Amazon.com, Inc. eller dets tilknyttede selskaber.

En lille dreng ser Pinkfong på et vægmonteret LG TV i et hjem med børnelegetøj.

Sports Portal

Få indhentet alle sportsbegivenhederne

Sportsfanatikere – dette er til jer. Opret en tilpasset side med dine yndlingsteams og -ligaer, hvor du kan holde dig opdateret med tabeller, resultater og spil på ét sted.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Se flere apps

*Lanceringen af visse apps sker muligvis ikke samtidig med webOS, og tilhængeligheden afhænger af regionen.