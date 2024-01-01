Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
En lille dreng ser Pinkfong på et vægmonteret LG TV i et hjem med børnelegetøj.

Stream en bred vifte af kanaler. Gratis.

LG's ekslusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige
ved hånden.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Et ikon, der forestiller en hånd, som holder et kreditkort, med en streg over og teksten “Ingen betaling” nedenunder. Et TV viser et ikon for et abonnement med en streg over og teksten “Intet abonnement” nedenunder. Et ikon for en set-top-box med en streg over og teksten “Ingen set-top” nedenunder.

Gratis abonnement

Ingen omkostninger. Ingen kontrakt. Ingen kabler.

Alt, du har brug for at til at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at skulle bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installere en set-top-boks.

Et LG TV med en overlejring af TV-programoversigten, der vises over det TV-show, der vises på TV'et.

Live-kanaler

Find nemt dit næste show uden at trykke på pauseknappen

Udforsk et bredt udvalg af shows, der vises live på LG Channels, og find med den brugervenlige grænseflade det næste, du vil se, uden at trykke på pauseknappen eller skifte kanal.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Dine foretrukne TV-shows venter på dig

De mest interessante streaming-tjenester og TV-apps på dit LG TV.

Få mere at vide

Apps til alle sider af livet

Oplev gaming, learning, fitness og shopping direkte på dit LG TV.

Få mere at vide