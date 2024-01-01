Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Højdepunkter Hvad er webOS? Startskærm og apps LG Channels Gaming og livsstil

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Gør din TV-oplevelse til din egen

Oplev et TV, som er lavet til dig med My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot,
AI magic remote og Quick Card.

*De understøttede menuer og apps kan afhænge af landet og se anderledes ud ved udgivelsen.
**Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot og AI-stemmegenkendelse er kun tilgængelige i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.
****Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

Pocket-lint

LG webOS blev rangeret som det bedste smart-TV-operativsystem

Se mere

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Endnu engang er LG forrest i feltet med et indbygget smart TV-system

Se mere

iF Design Award

“Vinder” af iF Design Award

Se mere

WebOS-logoet svæver i midten på en sort baggrund, og rummet nedenfor oplyses med logo-farverne rød, orange og gul. Ordene “webOS Re:New Program” vises under logoet.

webOS Re:New Program

Som et nyt TV, hvert år i 5 år

Det vil altid føles nyt og friskt med en helt ny softwareopgradering, med nye funktioner og bekvemmelighed.

Fem forskudte rektangler i forskellige farver ovenover hinanden, hver mærket med et år fra “webOS 24” til “webOS 28”. Mellem rektanglerne er der pile, som peger opad, mærket med “Opgradering 1” til “Opgradering 4”.

Med webOS Re:New Program får kunderne fire opgraderinger i løbet af fem år, hvilket sikrer i alt fem webOS-versioner, herunder den, som er aktuel på købstidspunktet.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærskelen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelse på år.
**Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.
***Opgraderinger, der er tilgængelige i 2023 omfatter UHD og modeller derover.

Et LG TV viser “My Profile”-skærmen. I den øverste tredjedel vises et banner for Tangible Wonders. Under banneret vises følgende knapper: Home Hub, sport, spil, tilgængelighed og hjemmekontor. Under knapperne vises følgende logoer: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now og Udemy. Under logoerne vises fem filmforhåndsvisninger under teksten “Udvalgt specielt til dig”. En markør klikker på forbogstavet “S” i øverste venstre hjørne. En rullemenu for en LG-konto åbnes, og fem navne vises. Markøren klikker på det andet navn, mens forhåndsvisninger og anbefalet indhold ændres på skærmen.

Min profil

Dit rum er dedikeret til dig

Med My Profile kan du nemt oprette en profil for hvert familiemedlem. Alle får en personlig startskærm, tilpassede indholdsanbefalinger og en personlig optimeret billedtilstand.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.
***Der kan oprettes og vises ti profiler på startskærmen.

En markør klikker på Sports, og skærmen toner over i en sportshjemmeside med teksten “Tilmeld dig for dit/din foretrukne team/spiller, og få flere oplysninger om ligastatus, spilletidsplaner og andre opdateringer” og “Populær ligaliste”. Fem forhåndsvisninger er mærket med fodbold, basketball, baseball, cricket og ishockey. Skærmen toner tilbage til den forrige, og markøren klikker på Spil, hvorefter skærmen toner over i Spil-hjemmesiden med teksten “Fordyb dig i et spil på den store skærm. Du kan spille spil og se de nyeste gameplay-videoer”. Billedet viser knapper mærket med Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid og Afspillet for nylig. Følgende logoer vises: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube og Twitch.

Quick Card

Tag en genvej til dine favoritter

Kun ét klik. Quick Card får dig frem til, hvor du ønsker at være på et sekund, uanset om det er din games-hub, dine yndlingsafspilningslister eller dit hjemmekontor.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**De understøttede funktioner, menuer og apps afhænger af landet og kan se anderledes ud ved udgivelsen.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Sports Portal

Et sted til sportsfans

Spring på hovedet ned i action fra Sports Portal – hjemsted for al din yndlingssport med livekampe, højdepunkter, ligatabeller og meget mere på skærmen.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Sports Alert

Gå aldrig mere glip af et mål

Indstil en Sports Alert for dine yndlingsteams, og få påmindelser om dine kommende kampe, beskeder om mål og endelige resultater, når de foreligger.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Sports Mode

Mål og bolde passeret til målscoreren, skarpt og tydeligt

Skift til Sports Mode for at få et billede, som er tilpasset sport, med den rette lysstyrke, kontrast, akustik og jævne billeder.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Understøttede tjenester og ligaer, der kan ses, afhænger af region og land.
***En internetforbindelse er påkrævet.
****Funktionen Sports Alert Function er kun tilgængelig for teams og spillere, som er registreret via Mit team.

Et LG TV, der viser en film, og skærmen er opdelt, så den ene halvdel viser en film og den anden viser Spotify. Markøren klikker på en knap for at åbne panelet med indstillingerne for multivisning og klikker på knappen Live TV, hvorpå Spotify-vinduet skifter til en skærm, der viser sportsscenen. Et tredje vindue viser en yogavideo på Youtube, der glider op nedefra. Derefter glider et fjerde vindue, som viser Spotify, op nedefra, så skærmen viser forskelligt indhold i hver af fjerdedelene.

Multi View

Opdel skærmen, og gør det hele lidt sjovere

Når én skærm ikke er nok, kan du opdele den i to til fire segmenter. Brug dit TV som en ekstra skærm til din PC, og føj flere vinduer til for at søge på internettet og se PiP (billede-i-billede) på samme tid.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme.
***Understøttelse af tilstande med to eller fire skærme afhænger af model og land. (3&4-skærmtilstand er kun tilgængeligt på M4- og G4-serierne.)

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

AI Picture Wizard

Et billede, der er skræddersyet til
din smag

Vælg dine favoritbilleder, og AI Picture Wizard skaber et billede, som er skræddersyet præcist til din unikke smag fra 85 millioner muligheder, hvorpå det gemmes i din profil.

*AI Picture Wizard er tilgængelig på OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 og 86NANO80.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Altid klar

Din assistent er altid til tjeneste

Selv når dit TV er slukket, kan du bede om informationer såsom klokken, vejret, sports alerts og Google Kalender-opdateringer. Din assistent er altid klar til at hjælpe dig.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Altid klar-funktionen findes på LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 og 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote med den runde knap i midten. Lyserødt neonlys udsendes rundt om knappen for at fremhæve den. Et lyserødt signal kommer fra fjernbetjeningen med en lyserød taleboble over LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

Ren magi mellem hænderne på dig

Gør dig fri af begrænsningerne fra gammeldags knapper. Med LG Magic Remote kan du låse op for dit LG TV's smart-funktioner med et klik, ved at rulle eller gennem AI-stemmegenkendelse, der skifter kanal eller anbefaler indhold, når du taler i mikrofonen.

*Magic Remotes understøttelse, funktioner og egenskaber afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.
**En internetforbindelse er påkrævet.
***AI-stemmegenkendelse er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Et LG TV viser et billede af en kvinde og en hund på en stor mark. I bunden af skærmen vises teksten “Anbefalede nye nøgleord hver gang du trykker på fjernbetjeningens mikrofonknap” ved siden af lyserød og lilla cirkelgrafik. Lyserøde bjælker viser følgende nøgleord: Film med hunde, hundeshow, dokumentar, afslapning, dyreanimation. Foran LG TV'et peger LG's magiske fjernbetjening på det med neonlilla koncentriske cirkler rundt om mikrofonknappen. Ved siden af fjernbetjeningen vises grafik med en finger, der trykker på en knap og teksten “Kort tryk”.

AI Concierge

Dine favoritter er klar til dig

AI Concierge lærer dig at kende gennem din søgehistorik og anbefaler indhold og forudindstillede nøgleord, herunder “Til dig”, “Anbefalet”, “Populært i øjeblikket” og “Tips”.

*“Til dig” i AI Concierge er er kun tilgængeligt i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.
**Anbefalinger af nøgleord er baseret på søgehistorik og afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Før og efter-billeder af et LG TV vises side om side. Før-billedet er mørkt med en pop-op for AI Help Desk. Brugeren skriver “Skærmen er mørk” i chatten. Svaret er “Hej, der ser ud til at være et problem med skærmen. Jeg løser det hurtigt. Ved at optimere skærmindstillingerne kan du få en klarere skærm med mere lysstyrke.” Brugeren klikker på knappen Optimer. Efter-billedet er klarere og med mere lysstyrke. AI Help Desk chat-pop-oppen siger “Optimerer skærmindstillingerne. Billedtilstand = vivid. Energibesparelse = maks. Reduktion af blåt lys = aktiveret. Optimering af indstillinger er fuldført”.

Tilgængelighed

AI Chatbot gør TV mere tilgængeligt for flere af os

LG TV er for alle, med smart hjælp fra den indbyggede AI Chatbot og menuer, som er hurtige at tilgå, der nemt lader dig styre alle dit TV's tilgængelighedsindstillinger.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Understøttede tjenester afhænger af region og land.
***En internetforbindelse er påkrævet.
****AI Chatbot er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

Home Hub

Styr dit smarte hjem fra ét sted

Home Hub giver dig gnidningsfri betjening af dit smart-økosystem fra dit TV, herunder mobil-, soundbar- og IoT-enheder såsom smart-belysning, varme, ventilation og klimaanlæg.

*LG understøtter 'Matter' trådløse netværksenheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.
**Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.
***Chromecast built-in-tjenesten er muligvis ikke tilgængelig på købstidspunktet for OLED CS4, men du kan bruge den, når du har installeret webOS-softwareopdateringer.

Et LG TV monteret på en væg i en stue, hvor det viser en løve og dens unge. En mand sidder i forgrunden med en smartphone i hånden, der viser det samme billede af løverne. Grafik med tre neonrøde kurvede bjælker, som peger mod TV'et, vises lige over smartphonen.

Mobil forbindelse

Se dine apps direkte på dit TV ved hjælp af casting

Se indhold fra din iPhone- eller Android-enhed på dit LG TV uden besvær med Apple AirPlay og Chromecast built-in.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.
***Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Chromecast Built-in kan afhænge af region og sprog.
****LG understøtter “Matter”-wifienheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.
*****Chromecast built-in-tjenesten er muligvis ikke tilgængelig på købstidspunktet for OLED CS4, men du kan bruge den, når du har installeret webOS-softwareopdateringer.

&quot;LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4, and B4 standing in a line against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. The &quot;&quot;World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years&quot;&quot; emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: &quot;&quot;Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013 to 2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.&quot;&quot;&quot;

HELT NYT LG OLED

11 år senere,
Stadig på toppen

11 år senere,<br>Stadig på toppen Få mere at vide