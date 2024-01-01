Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Streaming Week Højdepunkter Hvad er webOS? Startskærm og apps LG Channels Gaming og livsstil

Så skal der ses TV

Udforsk det væsentlige i livet med LG TV. Fra underholdning til shopping, gaming og fitness – det er ligeså nemt som at skifte kanal.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

To TV-skærme side om side. Den ene viser Boosteroid-startskærmen, og den anden viser GeForce NOW-startskærmen.

Global cloud-gaming

Tryk på play-knappen for verdener fulde af spil

Hvad gamere har brug for – altsammen på ét sted. Fra genveje til dine yndlingsspil til cloud-gaming-tjenester såsom GeForce NOW og Boosteroid, styring med indgangsenhed og meget mere, med nem adgang fra spilleskærmen.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.
**Separate abonnementer og relaterede enheder er påkrævet for GeForce NOW og Boosteroid.
***En gamepad-forbindelse kan være nødvendig.

Fitness

Din egen fitness-instruktør

Uanset, om du foretrækker yoga eller meditation, kan du finde sjov og effektiv workout på LG TV Fitness Space.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.
***Separate abonnementer og relaterede enheder kan være påkrævet.

Learning

Viden lige ved hånden

En lille dreng ser Pinkfong på et vægmonteret LG TV i et hjem med børnelegetøj.

Pinkfong

Syng, spil og lær med Baby Shark og familien på den sjove undervisningsplatform Pinkfong.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.
***Separate abonnementer og relaterede enheder er påkrævet for Pinkfong og ABC mouse.

En lille dreng sidder på gulvet og ser undervisningsrelateret indhold på ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Med over 10.000 Learning-aktiviteter til børn i alderen 2-8 hjælper ABCmouse med at sætte skub i en livslang kærlighed til læring.

*Skærmbillederne er simulerede.
**Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.
***Separate abonnementer og relaterede enheder er påkrævet for Pinkfong og ABC mouse.

Dine foretrukne TV-shows venter på dig

De mest interessante streaming-tjenester og TV-apps på dit LG TV.

Få mere at vide

En bred vifte af kanaler – helt gratis

Med LG Channels har du et stort udvalg af kanaler lige ved hånden.

Få mere at vide