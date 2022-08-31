Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Egypt launches its all-new 2022 Top Freezer

HOME_APPLIANCES 08/31/2022
Egypt, Aug. 31, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest 2022 Top Freezer with multiple cooling air vents to distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

LG Top Freezer offers a capacity of 75KG, and 62.5KG. Delivering a more sustainable kitchen as it boasts an ‘A’ energy rating, with LG’s improved structure of the refrigerator’s condenser and heat exchanger, and enhanced the airflow path to achieve a more efficient and even delivery of cold air throughout the fridge.

LG’s new fridge with capacity of 75KG also displays temperature with Exterior Display to adjust temperature without opening doors and comes with Tempered Glass Shelves, Humidity Controller, and LG’s LED lighting for visibly better lighting for a convenient user experience. Additionally, the new model features Zero Clearance, and Total No Frost.

Billy Kim, Managing Director of LG Electronics in Egypt stated “Empowering consumers with the latest home appliances that offer the best with a lot less energy and effort is LG’s goal to making consumers’ lives better, through different features in LG’s latest Top Freezer” 

For more info please visit www.lg.com/eg_en/refrigerators


# # #


