LG Egypt Academy reports 23% increase in workshops in 2022 exceeding 100 HVAC workshop to date in comparison to 2021

Cairo, Egypt. Sept 29, 2022. LG Egypt academy completes over 100 HVAC workshops in 2022 to date, training a total of 413 Engineers, Consultants, Interior Designers, HVAC technicians and dealers; reporting a 23% increase in comparison to 2021. LG Egypt established LG academy in 2019 to lead and enhance HVAC and Air Solution business in Egypt by strengthening and improving HVAC skillset through different trainings such as; product intro and knowledge, Service and after-sale services, installation, and technical training on advanced engineering tools for LG.



LG Academy offers a crucial aspect for enhancing skills, practical experience with a fully operational practice room, offering on-hand practiceand technical support where trainees get in action with actual field work including installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting under the supervision and guidance of experienced academy trainers.





“LG Academy offers exceptional opportunities for consultants, architects, interior designers and HVAC engineers to develop the skillset needed and experience latest technologies and offer the latest solutions” commented Mr. Ahmed Yehya, LG Academy Manager.





Billy Kim, Managing Director added “LG Air Solution Academy integrates day to day practical operations with digitalized and eco-conscious LG HVAC solutions to support Consultants and Engineers thrive in a rapidly changing business environment”

LG revolutionized the HVAC market in Egypt by enhancing skills and talents in the industry through LG’s academy workshops and training programs, LG ensures sufficient in-depth knowledge and experience to lead the HVAC industry.



