Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Filter Set

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
While pressing the release button on the dust bin, pull the dust bin out to separate it.
STEP 2
Remove the motor safety filter from the main body.
Remove the air filter and motor safety filter from the filter case.
STEP 3
Insert the motor protection filter first, then the air filter.
After placing the assembled filter into the filter compartment, assemble the dust bin.
STEP 4
Hold the dust bin handle and press until you hear a click.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Wash the filters thoroughly in running water.
- Clean the filters at least once a month.
STEP 2
Remove moisture from the filter.
Let it dry in a well-ventilated, shady area for about a day before use.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compatible Models
VC2216NND.ADRQEEC
VC2216NNT.BIBQEEC
VC2316NNTB.ABLQEEC
VC3320NHT.BKRQEEC
VC3320NNT.BKOQEEC
VC5420NNTB.APBQEEC
VC5420NNTR.APRQEEC
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.