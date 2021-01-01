LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner 2.25 HP, Cooling/Heating, Fast Cooling & Heating, Blue Fin, Auto Swing, Auto Cleaning, Timer, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode

*In order to pass the T3 condition, the air conditioner must be operated continuously for 2 hours at 52℃.

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

*10-year warranty is applied for the inverter compressor part only.

1) Test Period : Sep. 27, 2023 ~ Oct. 9, 2023

2) Testing Laboratory: TUV Rheinland / CCIC (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

3) Test Conditions

- Temperature of air entering indoor side(dry-bulb / wet-bulb) : 32℃ / 23℃

- Temperature of air entering indoor side(dry-bulb / wet-bulb) : 52℃ / 31℃

- Frequency : 50Hz

- Voltage : 187V / 276V

4) Test Model : ART12ALG, ART18ALG, ART22ALG

5) Testing Specification : ISO 5151:2017+A1

6) Testing Mode: Maximum Cooling mode

7) Results : Units operate continuously at an outside ambient temperature of 52°C (125.6 °F) for at least 2 hours without tripping.

8) Test Report no. : CN238XIU 001

9) Actual performance may differ in actual usage environments