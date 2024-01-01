We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UC97
All Spec
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
-
2nd TV Ready
TBD
-
3D
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
AV Input
1
-
AV Out
Headphone + Optical
-
Backlight
LED Plus
-
Camera
Ready(To Be Purchased)
-
Component
1(shared with AV)
-
DLNA
Yes
-
DTS Support
Yes
-
DTV Support
DVB-T
-
Formats Supported
DivX HD
-
Freq/Hz
UCI 1000
-
Frequency
TBD
-
HDMI
3(2.0) / 1(1.4)
-
HEVC Decoder
4K 60P
-
LAN
Yes
-
Magic Motion Remote
Built In
-
Memory
TBD
-
Mira Cast
Yes
-
Mobile HD Link
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Num of 3D Glasses
4( F310)
-
Operating System
webOS
-
Processor
H13
-
RAM
TBD
-
Resolution
ULTRA HD(4K)
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Plus)
-
Sound Out Put
4Ch 40W
-
Time Machine
DTV Only
-
USB
2(2.0) / 1(3.0)
-
Wi-Di
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Support
Built In
-
