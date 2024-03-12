About Cookies on This Site

XE3C 系列 - 55 吋高亮度顯示屏

XE3C 系列 - 55 吋高亮度顯示屏

55XE3C

XE3C 系列 - 55 吋高亮度顯示屏

智能亮度控制1
呈現出眾影像

智能亮度控制

自動亮度感應器及預設時間排程器可最大限度節省能源。
先進局部光暗控制技術1
呈現出眾影像

先進局部光暗控制技術

顯示屏上，特定位置的背光效果可自由調控，令對比更鮮明，影像倍加細緻，清晰鮮明。
*55XE3C：160 塊
QWP（四分之一波片技術）1
呈現出眾影像

QWP（四分之一波片技術）

FPR（薄膜式圖案化延遲器）技術與 QWP 技術融合，讓觀看者即使在佩戴太陽眼鏡的情況下也能看得很清晰。
廣闊視角1
先進 IPS 科技

廣闊視角

IPS 科技更有效控制液晶，不論從任何視角都看到色彩一致的影像。
防止反光情況 1
先進 IPS 科技

防止反光情況

產品設有抗反光外層，減少外部燈光與背光反射之間的干擾。
設計符合 IP56 級別，防塵防濕1
產品可靠耐用

設計符合 IP56 級別，防塵防濕

保護塗層可保障顯示屏，免受塵埃、鐵屑、濕氣及其他惡劣環境損壞，使電路板更加可靠耐用。
高溫下仍可流暢運作 1
產品可靠耐用

高溫下仍可流暢運作

顯示屏可於高溫下運作，同時能減少散熱設備的使用，有效節省成本。
更佳的散熱管理1
產品可靠耐用

更佳的散熱管理

環境密封結構有效防水，且防塵防煙。散熱管理方式避免 LCD、電路/電源板及太陽照射引起過熱。全面獨立運作，適合室外使用，而無需空氣過濾器。
擁有 9.5 mm 防護玻璃1
產品可靠耐用

擁有 9.5 mm 防護玻璃

設計有助保護顯示屏，避免於戶外使用時遭損壞。設有 OCA*，可防止陽光直射而出現過熱。
使用 M+ 面板，減低能源消耗1
節省成本

使用 M 面板，減低能源消耗

M 面板的能源效益超卓，能大幅節省成本，
相比傳統 RGB 面板減少能源消耗約 3%*。
*於相同亮度下
網絡監控1
操作輕易

網絡監控

透過內置網絡監控，透過監控顯示屏的溫度、像素、環境光線及陀螺儀感應等，實時掌握顯示屏的運作。
活動式支架1
操作輕易

活動式支架

顯示屏可獨立而站，方便整理電線
所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker (*waterproof speakers are mandatory for outdoor installation)

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, SD Card, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    70 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller, EIG, ESG, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, USB cable, HDMI cable

  • Optional

    Media player (driven by customer), Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)