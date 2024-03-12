XE3C 系列 - 55 吋高亮度顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio
-
Output
DP, External Speaker (*waterproof speakers are mandatory for outdoor installation)
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, SD Card, USB 3.0
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm
-
Weight (Head)
70 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30 °C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
5 % to 100 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller, EIG, ESG, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, USB cable, HDMI cable
-
Optional
Media player (driven by customer), Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)