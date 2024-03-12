About Cookies on This Site

98 吋 UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

98 吋 UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

98TR3DK-B

98 吋 UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

(5)
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • Top view
  • Top view
  • Back view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
Top view
Top view
Back view

主要功能

  • 內置儲存：64GB (Storage) / 8GB (RAM)
  • 亮度 (w/o Glass)：440 nits (Max.)，390 nits (Typ.)
  • 解像度：3,840 × 2,160 (超高清)
  • 多點觸控：40 點 (最多)
更多

LG TR3DK 系列讓課堂教學進入全新層次

課室內正在上課，牆上的 TR3DK 顯示屏正顯示課堂資料，畫面亦同步共享至學生的平板電腦上。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

多種教學範本

TR3DK 系列提供不同教育範本及尺標、表格和便利貼等教學工具，讓學生積極參與，提升課堂體驗。編輯圖像和影片亦變得更簡單，創建的資源更可透過 QR Code 輕鬆與他人共享。

學生正在使用 TR3DK 顯示屏功能表上的各種尺標模型解題。

多點觸控

TR3DK 顯示屏可以同時檢測多達 40 點的多點觸控功能。此功能達致逼真的觸控體驗，幫助學生輕鬆習慣並真正投入課堂。學生可以最大程度地集中注意力並達致有機參與。

課室內，幾個學生同時在 TR3DK 顯示屏屏幕上寫字。

* 在 Android 環境中最高可識別 32 個觸控點，而在 Windows 環境中最高可識別到 40 個觸控點。
* 寫作應用程式最多可識別 10 個觸控點。

易於儲存、導入及匯出

TR3DK 顯示屏具備簡單的導入和匯出功能。可以直接儲存資料，並導入或匯出至 Google Drive 或 OneDrive。另外，檔案亦可從 USB 導入至顯示屏
(用戶可以瀏覽儲存在 USB 上的資料)。

課堂資料可以在課後透過 TR3DK 顯示屏的導入和匯出功能共享。

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG 專屬的白板軟件

An interactive whiteboard is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

流暢協作工具

提供計算機、時鐘和便利貼等工具促進流暢的討論、分享想法和溝通。此外，使用者還可對功能表列進行個人化設定，設置最常用的工具，提高工作效率。

網頁瀏覽器

網頁瀏覽器

當您在討論的過程中需要參考資料時，只需點擊網頁瀏覽器即可即時查看。更可以將在網絡上找到的所需資料，輕鬆拖放到您正在建立的資料中，提高會議效率。

專注效果

專注效果

只需用以 4-5 隻手指雙擊屏幕，即會彈出注意標誌並發出音效，可以輕鬆吸引聽眾的注意力，讓他們集中演講內容。

無線 ScreenShare

安裝 LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式後，用戶可於屏幕上實時同步顯示多達 9 個共享螢幕或檔案。此外，主持人的檔案可以輕鬆發送到連接 LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式的任何裝置上，並且可由主持人進行數項快速控制。

LG TR3DK 顯示屏可透過應用程式和網站輕鬆與多個裝置實時共享螢幕。

* TR3DK 顯示屏還支援同一網絡內的 PC (透過網站) 和流動裝置直接進行共享，而無需應用程式。
* 為了更穩定的連接，我們建議安裝專用應用程式 (LG CreateBoard Share)。

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS 是一個雲端解決方案，用於遠端監控和管理安裝在教育環境中的 TR3DK 顯示屏。此功能讓 IT 管理人員於操作裝置上操控和管理重要資源，而無需直接抵達現場。

it_經理透過_lg_connectedcare_dms_管理/控制 TR3DK 顯示屏的狀態。

* LG ConnectedCare DMS 遙控器需另行購買。
*「LG ConnectedCare DMS」維修保養服務因應不同地區而異，因此請向你所在地區的 LG 銷售員了解詳情。
* LG ConnectedCare DMS 目前在雲端環境支援 TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK 系列 (更多有待揭曉)。

遙控 / 排程

遙控器可控制常用的功能，如開關電源、排程、亮度調整和螢幕鎖定功能。

廣播 / 警報訊息

可以從主系統發送訊息及其他內容到連接至 LG ConnectedCare DMS 的課室裝置上。在發生火災或自然災難等緊急情况時，更可手動發送警報訊息至整個系統中，幫助教師和學生及時採取安全措施。

用戶可以為八個類別設定接收警告/錯誤訊號的閾值：顯示器溫度、CPU 使用情況等。 問題的當前狀態可輕易地按類別顯示，從而能够快速實時回應。 可以使用 LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案遠端系統管理問題。

閾值設定

用戶可為八個不同類別設定閾值，包括顯示屏溫度、記憶體使用情况或訊號等，並根據閾值設定接收警告或錯誤通知。

監控及故障診斷

工程師可以實時檢查裝置狀態並進行遙距診斷。此外，亦可以對當前的狀況狀態進行分類，以便查看和快速反應。

狀況管理

可透過 LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案遙距管理狀況，使管理更加安全高效，有利於課堂更穩定運作。

Google 認證

Google 認證

LG CreateBoard 已獲 Google 認證，用戶能夠連接到自己的 Google 帳戶，與 Google 生態系統無縫整合。

Google Play Store

用戶可以到 Google Play Store，下載各種應用程式，包括教育相關的遊戲、工具等，擴展體驗。

支援藍牙連接

TR3DK 顯示屏支援無線藍牙，可以連接各種裝置，例如喇叭、滑鼠、鍵盤等，讓線上和線下課程都能順利進行。

TR3DK 顯示屏可以透過藍牙無線連接至鍵盤、滑鼠和揚聲器等裝置。

C-type 鏈接

只需一根 USB-C 連接線即可同時充電和傳送數據。

TR3DK 顯示屏可透過 USB-C 輕鬆傳輸數據，更可以最高 65W 充電。

* USB Type-C 連接線需另行購買。
使用 QR 碼即可輕鬆登入，簡單退出即可節省備課時間並增强個人資訊安全。

QR 碼登入
輕鬆雲端存取

透過主螢幕上的 QR Code 啟用個人裝置驗證，减少課堂準備時間。只需一次 QR Code 驗證，無需任何額外登入過程，即可在 TR3DK 顯示屏上注册各種應用程式，包括 Google Drive 和 OneDrive。課堂結束後，用戶只需按下「登出」按鍵即可斷開連接，從而降低個人資訊洩漏的風險。
得益於 TR3DK 顯示屏的不閃爍功能，即使長時間觀看螢幕，也可以保持舒適

進階護眼功能

TR3DK 顯示屏引入不閃爍功能。因此，顯示屏背光减少閃爍，即使長時間使用，用戶也能保持雙眼舒適。
TR3DK 顯示屏前端設有 USB 和 HDMI 等連接埠。

前端連接設計

TR3DK 顯示屏前端設有連接埠和喇叭，讓內容透過沉浸式音效更容易傳遞。
內置 OPS 插槽可輕鬆安裝 OPS，在無需使用外置桌面電腦的情況下為用戶提供擴展功能。

內置 OPS 插槽

TR3DK 顯示屏支援 OPS 卡槽，讓你將 OPS 桌面連接於顯示屏背面，無需連接外置電腦亦能使用更多擴展功能。

*OPS：開放式可插拔規範 (Open Pluggable Specification)

*LG CreateBoard 的 OPS 播放器另行發售。

 

智能檢視功能包括並排顯示資料的多視窗模式，以及可以覆蓋顯示資料之上的其他資料的畫中畫模式。

智能檢視

TR3DK 顯示屏的智能檢視功能可讓教學更高效。可以在同一屏幕上同時顯示兩個或以上的教材，而無需重複按 Alt-tab 更換視窗。可選擇並排顯示資料 (多視窗模式)，或將資料疊加至另一個教材上 (畫中畫模式)。

* 多視窗模式可能不適用於某些應用程式。
* 畫中畫模式可用於外部源螢幕。
如果在一段時間內沒有訊號輸入，將進入待機模式，此時可以透過設定時間自動開啟或關閉，達致有效節能。

節約能源

當裝置於用戶設定之特定時間內未接收到外部輸入訊號時將進入待機模式。用戶還可以在設定於特定時間或日期自動開啟或關閉，達致有效節能。

安全功能

屏幕鎖定

教師可以使用屏幕鎖定功能鎖定屏幕，並透過密碼進行解鎖。用戶可以在「設定」功能表中開啟「螢幕鎖定」，以保護裝置免被未授權人士登入。

安全模式

TR3DK 顯示屏支援使用安全模式，可禁用 LG CreateBoard Share 功能，以防止未經授權的內容顯示在各個裝置上。

USB 鎖定模式

USB 鎖定模式是一種可以防止數據被複製到未經授權的裝置中的安全措施，這對於重視安全性的地方是必不可少的。

自動刪除檔案

用戶可為 TR3DK 顯示屏設定定期刪除檔案，以增加安全性。

LG 通用支架 方便移動

LG Createboard 可於室內任何地方使用。

從教室到公共空間，它可根據不同的需求發揮各種功用，如講座、小組討論、學校公告等。

LG 通用支架 方便移動

*支架另行發售。 (ST-860F)

**產品需要插入電源才能運作。

***圖像根據 86 吋型號而創建。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    98"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Direct

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    440nit(wo Glass, max), 390nit (wo Glass, typ)
    400nit(w Glass, typ), 350nit (w Glass, typ)

  • 對比度

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    3000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178°(H/V)

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    1.07B(10bit)

  • 回應時間

    8ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    25%

  • 壽命

    50,000hrs (L30)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    16/7

  • 縱向/橫向

    No / Yes

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L/B : 30/27/27/45mm

  • 重量（屏身）

    103.6Kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    133.2Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    2244 × 1323 × 91mm

  • 把手

    Yes

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    800×600mm

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    2406 × 1474 × 280mm

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 ~ 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 ~ 90 % RH

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~ 50/60Hz 5.5A

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    1348 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2081 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • 關機

    ≤0.5W

  • 最大

    610W

  • 標準

    395W

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    Yes (15W x 2)

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源之星

    Yes / Yes

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 類別兼容

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS 電源內置

    Yes

語言

  • OSD

    English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

配件

  • 基本

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • 選購

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 可觸控對象大小

    Ø2 mm ↑ .

  • 準確度（標準）

    ±1.5mm

  • 介面

    USB2.0

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    4T (Anti-Glare)

  • 防護玻璃傳輸

    88%

  • 操作系統支援

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android
    (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • 多點觸控

    Max 40 points (Windows), Max 32 points (Android)

專用功能 - 創建板

  • CPU

    Quad core A55

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    8GB

  • 儲存空間

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0