LSCB 超薄 LED 系列

LSCB012-CK

(4)
正視圖連內置螢幕*上面的圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同。
LSCB 機身厚度與乒乓球直徑相若。

超薄機身

LSCB 系列的最大優點為其只有 41mm 邊緣厚度的超薄設計，能夠安裝在不同場地，融入周遭環境。
單元可從螢幕輕鬆拆除。

輕鬆無縫安裝

LSCB 系列可以輕易從正面安裝及管理，操作十分簡單，因此不需於產品背後預留額外空間。其 LED 模組可以透過抽吸工具輕鬆地裝上或拆下。
超高清及全高清解像度屏幕具備 16:9 畫面比例。

16:9 FHD / UHD
配置

每個單元使用 16:9 畫面比例，即全高清及超高清顯示器最常用的比例。讓用家能夠使用現有內容，而不需額外成本及時間更改內容比例。

提供 90° 轉角設計

應用 90° 轉角選項後，LSCB 系列能與空間自然融合，為客戶帶來流暢內容。

顯示採用 90 度角選項下的內容，即使在轉角位安裝也毫無中斷。

EMC Class B 及 BS 476 Part7 Class1 認證說明。

EMC Class B 認證及防火設計

LSCB 系列並不會發出傷害環境及人體的電磁波，具備 EMC Class B 認證，並採用防火認證設計，確保一旦着火也能防止火焰快速蔓延。

兼容 LG 軟件解決方案

只要連接上 LG CVCA 系統控制器後，LSCB 系列就能兼容 LG 軟件解決方案，包括 SuperSignCMS、LED Assistant 及 ConnectedCare，幫助客戶輕鬆營運業務。

LG 維修人員正在透過 LG webOS 控制器及軟件解決方案監察 LED 屏幕的狀態。

*LG ConnectedCare 服務或因地區而有所差異，且需另外購買。因此，請聯繫 LG 當地銷售代表，獲取更多詳情。
*LG ConnectedCare 監察的項目包括主板 (溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA 版本、以太網連接狀態)、接收卡 (溫度、LED 電源)

靈活的 LED 曲面顯示屏

LSCB-CKF 是專門為靈活設計的 LED 曲面顯示屏，支援最高 383mm* 的真實凹、凸面彎曲度。這大幅增加設計的靈活度，使用時就能隨心所想地於曲面屏幕自由發揮。

室內走廊的兩面牆都是弧形，整面牆都安裝了 LED。

*只適用於 LSCB15-CKF、LSCB18-CKF 及 LSCB25-CKF 型號。LSCB12-CKF 則支援高達 1,720 mm 的彎曲度。
所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.250

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    240 × 135

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.37 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    480x270 (-RK)/ 240x270 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
    300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
    300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
    3.5 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 34.6 (-CKF)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.1 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
    Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration)

    800

  • Color Temperature

    3,200-9,300 (K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    740

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10° to +45°

  • Operating Humidity

    0 - 80 % RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 Degree Corner Cut

    Yes