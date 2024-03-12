LSCB 超薄 LED 系列

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
提供 90° 轉角設計
顯示採用 90 度角選項下的內容，即使在轉角位安裝也毫無中斷。
兼容 LG 軟件解決方案
LG 維修人員正在透過 LG webOS 控制器及軟件解決方案監察 LED 屏幕的狀態。
*LG ConnectedCare 監察的項目包括主板 (溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA 版本、以太網連接狀態)、接收卡 (溫度、LED 電源)
靈活的 LED 曲面顯示屏
室內走廊的兩面牆都是弧形，整面牆都安裝了 LED。
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.563
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
192 × 108
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.34 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
384x216 (-RK)/ 192x216 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
800
-
Color Temperature
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
740
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-10° to +45°
-
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP30 / IP30
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 Degree Corner Cut
Yes