LT340C Series - 43" Commercial TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

LT340C Series - 43" Commercial TV

43LT340C0CB

LT340C Series - 43" Commercial TV

(3)
  • LG LT340C Series - 43" Commercial TV, 43LT340C0CB
Key Features

  • Crestron-certified compatibility with AV control system
  • New quick menu with user-friendly interface
  • Efficient multi displays management with USB data cloning
  • WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP
More
Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use1

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

LG Commercial Lite TVs are specially designed for hospitality and business. Your guests and customers will welcome the LT340C's user-friendly interfaces and superb image and video quality.
Quick menu 1
VALUE-ADDED SOFTWARE SOLUTION

Quick menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever.
USB Data Cloning1
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Power & Network in One Line

WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems 1
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

This LG TV has Crestron Connected Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network base control system.
Available AV control system may differ by regions.

Time Scheduler 1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
External Speaker Out 1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial lite

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    -

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    -

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • On Power Consumption

    -

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    88W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    62.6W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

  • Remote type

    L-Con

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    -

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    -

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    -

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Size (Inch)

    43

STANDARD

  • Others

    -

  • EMC

    CE

  • Safety

    CB

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    -

  • AI Sound

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    -

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

SMART FUNCTION

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    -

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    -

  • DIAL

    -

  • Gallery Mode

    -

  • HDMI-ARC

    -

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    -

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    -

  • Mood Display

    -

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    -

  • Soft AP

    -

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    -

  • webOS version

    -

  • Web Browser

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    -

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1060 x 660 x 152 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    977 x 575 x 80.8 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    977 x 615 x 187 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.5 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    8.1 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    -

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    -

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    -

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    -

  • Port Block

    -

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback+)

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    -

  • Wake on RF

    -

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    -

  • Pro:Centric Server

    -

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    -

  • Pro:Centric V

    -

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    -

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    -

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    -

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    -

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Video Tag

    -

CONNECTIVITIES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • AV In

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Tool Name

    LJ55