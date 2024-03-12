LT340C Series - 49" Commercial TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Power & Network in One Line
* It is a network base control system.
Available AV control system may differ by regions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Commercial lite
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
Remote type
L-Con
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
-
Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Size (Inch)
49
STANDARD
-
Others
-
-
EMC
CE
-
Safety
CB
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
AI Sound
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
SMART FUNCTION
-
AOD
-
-
Bluetooth
-
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
-
DIAL
-
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
HDMI-ARC
-
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
-
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
Screen Share
-
-
Soft AP
-
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
-
webOS version
-
-
Web Browser
-
-
Wi-Fi
-
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1193 x 770 x 158 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1110 x 705 x 235 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
13.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
11.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
11.4 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
Instant ON
-
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
-
Port Block
-
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YES (USB Auto playback+)
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
Wake on RF
-
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
WOL
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Other DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Video Tag
-
CONNECTIVITIES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
AV In
YES
-
CI Slot
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (SNMP&MHEG)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
DESIGN
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
LJ55
-
