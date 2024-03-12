About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV

55AN960H0CD

AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV

(2)
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
  • LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD
LG AN960H Series - 55" 4K UHD OLED Commercial Hotel TV, 55AN960H0CD

Key Features

  • 4K UHD OLED
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • webOS22
More

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

More Innovative LG webOS22

Explore the latest webOS22 of LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology and remarkable clarity with vivid colors. Newly added Always on Display and Game Optimizer functions allow you to enter the new visual excitement.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.

The TV screen changes to various images such as watches and works of art.

Always On Display

Black monster TV turns into live screens with clock, art pieces or even display your own images.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Pro:Idiom®

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    -

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

  • Safety

    CB

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    -

  • Remote type

    MMR

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    -

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450 nit (APL 25%)

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Size (Inch)

    55

MECHANICAL

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Kensington Lock

    -

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 200 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    210W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    238W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • AOD

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • Mood Display

    -

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    9.1/9.1/8.9/12.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1,360 x 810 x 172 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1,228 x 708 x 45.9 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1,228 x 772 x 235 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    23.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    14.3 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    14.5 kg

CONNECTIVITIES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • AV In

    -

  • CI Slot

    -

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    -

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    -

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    -

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    -

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    -

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Tool Name

    A2