65AN960H0CD

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
LG OLED Self-lit
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
More Innovative LG webOS22
A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.
SoftAP
With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.
Pro:Idiom®
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
YES
-
Game Optimizer
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
-
-
Remote type
MMR
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
STANDARD
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
-
Safety
CB
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
260W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
283W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
-
AI Sound
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
40W
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit (APL 25%)
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
65
MECHANICAL
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Kensington Lock
-
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
AOD
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
-
Mood Display
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
webOS version
webOS 22
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
10.1/10.1/9.9/12.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1,600 x 950 x 172 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1,449 x 832 x 45.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1,449 x 896 x 235 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
24.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
17.1 kg
-
Weight with Stand
17.3 kg
CONNECTIVITIES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
AV In
-
-
CI Slot
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Other DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
YES
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
Time scheduler
-
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Line Out)
-
EzManager
YES
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
-
Instant ON
YES
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
YES
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
WOL
YES
DESIGN
-
Front Color
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
A2
-
