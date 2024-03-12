About Cookies on This Site

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

(1)
  • LG EW5G Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage, 55EW5G-V
Key Features

  • Unrivaled picture quality with OLED panel
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • 38% transparency
  • Brightness: 400nit (APL 25%, Without Glass)
  • Built-in Content Management System
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB (2) / RS232C / RJ45/ IR / Audio
More

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Information about structures is displayed on the transparent OLED screens which are set up in front of the miniature structures.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38%* much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%**). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

* The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing

** Based on LG’s WFB series.

A man is being shown information and photos of the dessert menu on the transparent OLED screens.

Accurate
and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.
A thin and transparent tempered glass is attached to the Transparent OLED screen.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

A woman reviews her work by looking at it on the transparent OLED screens installed on the office windows.

Expandable Design
(2×N Tiling)

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 920 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.2Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    11.7Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Thickness

    3mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Transparency

    38% (SET)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Max.

    280W

  • Typ.

    171W (IEC 62087)