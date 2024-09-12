Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Freezer 1 Pintu 171L / 165L

GN-INV304BK

Freezer 1 Pintu 171L / 165L

Tampak depan Freezer 1 Pintu 171L / 165L(GN-INV304BK)
bioshield

 

 

Bio Shield

Berbentuk lapisan khusus pada karet yang melingkar pada tepian pintu kulkas, mencegah tumbuhnya jamur dan bakteri. Selain menjaga kesehatan, juga memberikan ketahanan lebih pada usia pakai kulkas.

 

Bio Shield

Bigger Fruits & Veggie Box

Kotak konvertibel memberikan ruang penyimpanan hingga sekitar 15,9L.
rak

Rak Dengan Tempered Glass

Rak tempered glass kuat untuk menahan barang berbobot sampai 150kg.

*Berdasarkan uji kekokohan rak kaca.
*Tempered glass dapat ditemukan pada Kotak Konvertibel

desain

Desain

Desain kulkas baru yang mewah dan ergonomis! Pengguna dapat memegang handel saku dengan nyaman.

 

smart

Smart Inverter Compressor

Kompresor Smart Inverter memiliki teknologi canggih yang membawa penghematan listrik pada tingkat lebih tinggi. Lebih istimewa lagi, kompresor ini memiliki masa garansi 10 tahun dan pengoperasian senyap.

RINGKASAN

Cetak
KAPASITAS
171L Gross / 165L Nett
DIMENSI (WXHXD)
530 x 600 x 1300 mm
WARNA
Hitam
TIPE
Freezer 1 Pintu - Smart Inverter Compressor

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Kulkas 1 Pintu

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    530 x 1300 x 600

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Western Black

  • Tipe Handel

    Vertical Pocket

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    4

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Laci_Freezer

    1

