Mesin Cuci LG 24kg, Front Loading dengan Steam™ - Inverter Direct Drive

Mesin Cuci LG 24kg, Front Loading dengan Steam™ - Inverter Direct Drive

F2724SVRB

Mesin Cuci LG 24kg, Front Loading dengan Steam™ - Inverter Direct Drive

(0)
AI DD™

AI DD™

Perawatan Cerdas, 18% Lebih Baik Menjaga Pakaian

Menggunakan big data dari kumpulan pengalaman penggunaan mesin cuci, AI DD™ menawarkan performa mencuci paling optimal untuk perawatan pakaian.

Lebih Hemat Waktu, Lebih Banyak Waktu Luang

Lebih Hemat Waktu, Lebih Banyak Waktu Luang

Teknologi TurboWash™ membersihkan baju Anda dalam 49 menit. Kurangi waktu untuk mencuci, manfaatkan untuk kegiatan berkualitas lainnya!

TurboWash™

TurboWash™

Mencuci Lebih Cepat dan Bersih dengan TurboWash

Cuci pakaian favoritmu dengan waktu singkat

6MotionDD

6MotionDD

Pencucian Optimal untuk Setiap Jenis Bahan Pakaian

Setiap cucian tidak hanya mempunyai satu jenis kain saja. Jadi Anda bisa mencucinya dengan 6 cara berbeda yang cocok untuk semua jenis pakaian.

Lebih Tahan Lama

Lebih Tahan Lama

Pintu tempered glass memastikan ketahanan lebih lama.

DIMENSI

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    24

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    700 x 990 x 830

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ya

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

    1460

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    700 x 990 x 830

  • Berat (kg)

    92,0

  • Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

    830

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Bodi

    Black Steel

  • Tipe Pintu

    Cover Tempered Glass Berwarna Hitam

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    24

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 jam

  • Tipe Display

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Ya

FITUR

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ya

  • AI DD

    Ya

  • Tipe

    Mesin Cuci Front Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Ya

  • Add Item

    Ya

  • ezDispense

    Ya

  • Auto Restart

    Ya

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ya

  • Sistem deteksi busa

    Ya

  • LoadSense

    Ya

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Steam+

    Tidak

  • Kaki Penyeimbang

    Ya

  • Tabung Stainless Steel

    Ya

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ya

  • Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

    Ya

  • Sensor Getaran

    Ya

  • Tabung Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

    Hanya Dingin

  • Level Air

    Auto

  • Sistem Centum

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Ya

  • Dual Dry

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Ya

PROGRAM

  • Duvet

    Ya

  • Katun

    Ya

  • Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

    Tidak

  • Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

    Ya

  • Pencucian Otomatis

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Bayi

    Ya

  • Pakaian Bayi

    Tidak

  • Cuci Dingin

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Warna

    Ya

  • Katun+

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

    Tidak

  • Cucian Lembut

    Tidak

  • Unduh Siklus

    Ya

  • Tiriskan + Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Mudah

    Tidak

  • Eco 40-60

    Tidak

  • Penanganan Lembut

    Tidak

  • Higienis

    Ya

  • Intensive 60

    Tidak

  • Kain Bahan Campuran

    Tidak

  • Outdoor

    Tidak

  • Kecepatan 30

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Cepat

    Tidak

  • Penyegaran

    Tidak

  • Bilas+Putar

    Ya

  • Pencucian Senyap

    Ya

  • Perawatan Kulit

    Tidak

  • Kecepatan 14

    Tidak

  • Cuci Cepat+Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

    Ya

  • Perawatan Noda

    Ya

  • Penyegaran Uap

    Tidak

  • Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

  • TurboWash 39

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 49

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 59

    Tidak

  • Cuci+Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Wol (Tangan/Wol)

    Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya

  • Add Item

    Ya

  • Beep On/Off

    Ya

  • Child Lock

    Ya

  • Delay End

    Ya

  • Pra Pencucian

    Tidak

  • Remote Start

    Ya

  • Bilas

    5 Kali

  • Bilas + Spin

    Tidak

  • Rinse+

    Tidak

  • Spin

    5 Level

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Suhu

    Dingin/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Ya

  • Cuci

    Ya

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ColdWash

    Tidak

  • Level Detergen

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Pemberihan Nosel ezDispense

    Tidak

  • Level Pelembut

    Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Ya

  • Monitoring Energi

    Ya

  • Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ya

  • Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

  • Penyandingan Cerdas

    Ya

OPSI/AKSESORI

  • Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

    Tidak

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091937681

