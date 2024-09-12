Mesin Cuci LG 24kg, Front Loading dengan Steam™ - Inverter Direct Drive

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI DD™
Perawatan Cerdas, 18% Lebih Baik Menjaga Pakaian
Menggunakan big data dari kumpulan pengalaman penggunaan mesin cuci, AI DD™ menawarkan performa mencuci paling optimal untuk perawatan pakaian.