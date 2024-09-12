We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7 kg LG Front Loader with Inverter Direct Drive LG
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
5
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
White
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200/800/400/No Spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Y
-
Auto Balance
Y
-
with Foam sensing & removal
Y
-
Cycle Reserve System
Y
-
Load detect
Y
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption(liter)
48
-
Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton
119
-
Washing Noise Level (dBA)
57
-
Spinning Noise Level (dBA)
71
-
Energy efficiency class
A
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Bulky
Yes
-
White
Yes
-
Bio Care
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Medic rinse
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Delicate
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Time delay
Yes
PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER
-
test
No
