7 kg LG Front Loader with Inverter Direct Drive LG

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

WD-M1070TD

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Washing machine

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    5

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Colour

    White

  • Door size (mm)

    300

  • Door Opening Angle

    180

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1200/800/400/No Spin

  • Variable temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

SPECICAL FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Y

  • Auto Balance

    Y

  • with Foam sensing & removal

    Y

  • Cycle Reserve System

    Y

  • Load detect

    Y

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption(liter)

    48

  • Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton

    119

  • Washing Noise Level (dBA)

    57

  • Spinning Noise Level (dBA)

    71

  • Energy efficiency class

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Bulky

    Yes

  • White

    Yes

  • Bio Care

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse Hold

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Medic rinse

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Delicate

    Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Time delay

    Yes

PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER

  • test

    No

