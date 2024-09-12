LG Optimus G Pro. Imagine a world where the smallest details come to life before your eyes. Where personal connections are a finger’s-touch away, and creativity can be applied to every action. Envision your life captured and shared in the greatest way possible, with images that mirror those living i

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Semua Spesifikasi
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 pixels
-
Display
Full HD IPS Display, 16M Colors
-
CPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.7 GHz Quad-Core 600 Processor
-
Memory
Internal Memory 16 GB. User Memory 9 GB
-
Camera
Primary 13 MP Full HD Autofocus (Geotagging, Face Detection, Image Stabilization, Panorama, HDR), Front Camera 2.1 MP Full HD
-
OS
Android 4.1 Jelly Bean
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3140 mAh
-
Network
GSM Quad Band/UTMS. Tri Band/LTE Dual Band
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
6.14 oz
DATA CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
Yes (2.0)
-
A-GPS
Yes
-
HDMI
SlimPort (HDMI/RGB Supported)
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes, v4.0 (Apt-x)
-
NFC
Yes
