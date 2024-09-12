LG Optimus G Pro. Imagine a world where the smallest details come to life before your eyes. Where personal connections are a finger’s-touch away, and creativity can be applied to every action. Envision your life captured and shared in the greatest way possible, with images that mirror those living i

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
E988

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Display

    Full HD IPS Display, 16M Colors

  • CPU

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.7 GHz Quad-Core 600 Processor

  • Memory

    Internal Memory 16 GB. User Memory 9 GB

  • Camera

    Primary 13 MP Full HD Autofocus (Geotagging, Face Detection, Image Stabilization, Panorama, HDR), Front Camera 2.1 MP Full HD

  • OS

    Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

  • Battery Capacity (mAh)

    3140 mAh

  • Network

    GSM Quad Band/UTMS. Tri Band/LTE Dual Band

  • Dimension:LxWxD(mm)

    150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4

  • Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

    6.14 oz

DATA CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    Yes (2.0)

  • A-GPS

    Yes

  • HDMI

    SlimPort (HDMI/RGB Supported)

  • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0 (Apt-x)

  • NFC

    Yes

