Mobile Phone with Slider Design, Interactive Touch Lighting, Tempered Glass, and 3 MP Camera with Auto-Focus
BASIC SPECIFICATION
Phone Type
Slider
Color
262K TFT
RF Band
EDGE, GSM 850 or 900/1800/1900
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
104.5x49.5x10.9
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
110
Display
LCD TFT 2.2"
External LCD (Pixel)
240x320
Data/Fax
Yes/Yes (10)
MESSAGING
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
WAP (version)
Yes (2.0)
PIM
Scheduler
Yes
Alarm
Yes
ADVANCED FEATURES
FM Radio
Yes
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3.0
Internal Memory
16MB
External Memory
Yes (Micro SD up to 4Gb)
MP3
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
Download/save as support
Yes
Image/video capture
Yes/Yes
Vibration
Yes
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes/No
