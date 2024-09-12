Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Stylus 2

LGK520DY

Semua Spesifikasi

NETWORK

  • 2G

    EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

  • 3G

    HSPA+ 42Mbps

  • LTE

    CSFB B1 / B3 / B5/ B7 / B8 / B28 / B40

CHIPSET

  • Baseband

    MSM8916

  • Application Processor

    1.2GHz Quad core

MEMORY

  • Internal(RAM)

    2GB LPDDR3

  • Internal(ROM)

    16GB

DISPLAY

  • Size(Inch)

    5.7"

  • Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720)

TOUCH

  • Type

    In-cell

  • Handwriting

    Yes, Pen support

CAMERA

  • Main

    13MP

  • VT

    8MP

  • Flash

    LED 1EA

BATTERY

  • Capacity / Type

    3,000mAh Removable

  • DoU

    1 Days↑

ACOUSTIC

  • Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi

    1 (AMR-WB) / 1

  • # of mic.

    2

PUI

  • LED Indicator

    1 front top color

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 b / g / n

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Yes

  • BT

    4.1

  • BT Profile

    LG Standard Profile

  • A-GPS

    Yes (Glonass)

  • USB Connectivity

    2.0 HS

SENSOR

  • Proximity

    Yes

  • Ambient light

    Yes

  • Accelerometer

    Yes

  • Digital compass

    Yes

  • Etc.

    Hall IC

INBOX

  • TA Type

    1.2A

  • Data Cable

    1.2A / USB2.0

  • Ear Mic.

    Yes

  • Manual

    QSG

  • Etc.

    SIM Card

OUTBOX

  • Edge Cover

    Yes

SW SPEC

  • OS / UI

    M-OS

  • Codec(Audio)

    v1.4, MID

  • Codec(Video)

    v1.4, MID

MARKET /OPERATOR REQUIREMENT

  • SIM type

    Nano/Nano(Dual)

  • # of SIM

    Dual

  • Etc.

    Stylus Pen/FM Radio

