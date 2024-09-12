We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Stylus 2
Semua Spesifikasi
NETWORK
-
2G
EDGE 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G
HSPA+ 42Mbps
-
LTE
CSFB B1 / B3 / B5/ B7 / B8 / B28 / B40
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
MSM8916
-
Application Processor
1.2GHz Quad core
MEMORY
-
Internal(RAM)
2GB LPDDR3
-
Internal(ROM)
16GB
DISPLAY
-
Size(Inch)
5.7"
-
Resolution
HD (1280 x 720)
TOUCH
-
Type
In-cell
-
Handwriting
Yes, Pen support
CAMERA
-
Main
13MP
-
VT
8MP
-
Flash
LED 1EA
BATTERY
-
Capacity / Type
3,000mAh Removable
-
DoU
1 Days↑
ACOUSTIC
-
Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi
1 (AMR-WB) / 1
-
# of mic.
2
PUI
-
LED Indicator
1 front top color
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b / g / n
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
Yes
-
BT
4.1
-
BT Profile
LG Standard Profile
-
A-GPS
Yes (Glonass)
-
USB Connectivity
2.0 HS
SENSOR
-
Proximity
Yes
-
Ambient light
Yes
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Digital compass
Yes
-
Etc.
Hall IC
INBOX
-
TA Type
1.2A
-
Data Cable
1.2A / USB2.0
-
Ear Mic.
Yes
-
Manual
QSG
-
Etc.
SIM Card
OUTBOX
-
Edge Cover
Yes
SW SPEC
-
OS / UI
M-OS
-
Codec(Audio)
v1.4, MID
-
Codec(Video)
v1.4, MID
MARKET /OPERATOR REQUIREMENT
-
SIM type
Nano/Nano(Dual)
-
# of SIM
Dual
-
Etc.
Stylus Pen/FM Radio
Apa yang orang katakan
