Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

(0)
LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

Image of PH30N projector

Image of PH30N projector

Pengalaman Bioskop Portabel Di Rumah

Bawa home theater Anda ke mana saja dengan proyektor LG CineBeam PH30N. Nikmati layar hingga 100" dalam resolusi HD 1280 x 720 dan kecerahan hingga 250 ANSI Lumens. Proyektor portabel ini dapat mengubah lingkungan apa pun menjadi pengalaman sinematik.

Image of PH30N projecting mountain landscape

Resolusi HD Hingga 100 inci

Pengalaman Visual Dalam Layar Besar

LG PH30N memberikan kejernihan gambar dalam definisi tinggi 720p. Rasakan lingkungan menonton sinematik dengan layar 100 inci.
Image of PH30N floating over person's hand demonstrating product lightweight
Ultra-Portable

Kompak dan Ringan

Desain ringkas dan nyaman membuat proyektor ini mudah dibawa ke mana saja. Bawa saja di tas kerja atau tas tangan Anda dan nikmati menggunakannya nanti.
Image of PH30N demonstrating connectivity with cell phone and Bluetooth speaker

Built-in Battery + Wireless Connection

Bioskop Nirkabel Di Rumah

Lepaskan kabel daya proyektor LG CineBeam® PH30N akan membuatnya bertahan hingga 2 jam* dengan daya baterai internal. Dengan fungsi mirroring smartphone dan suara Bluetooth®, Anda dapat membebaskan diri dari lebih banyak kabel.

*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.

Image of PH30N projecting city skyline
USB Plug & Play

Mudah Untuk Terhubung

Menonton film, menampilkan gambar dan memutar musik dengan mudah dari LG CineBeam hanya dengan mencolokkan perangkat penyimpanan memori USB.
Image of PH30N projector
Usia Lampu 30,000 Jam

Lampu Berusia Panjang

Lampu LED yang kuat menampilkan gambar cerah dan dapat bertahan hingga 30.000 jam. Lampu LED dapat bertahan hingga 10 tahun berdasarkan pemakaian 8 jam sehari
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720)*

  • Screen Size

    25" ~ 100"

  • Projection Image

    40"@4.6ft, 100"@10.8ft

  • Aspect Ratio

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom

  • Zoom

    Fixed

  • Brightness

    Up to 250 ANSI Lumens**

  • Brightness** (ANSI Lumen)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Lamp Life

    Up to 30,000 hrs

  • Light Source

    LED

  • Noise (Economic / Normal / High brightness)

    25↓/28↓/30dB (A)↓

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Auto Keystone (vertical)

  • *

    HD resolution with 0.9 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing

  • **

    The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector

WIRELESS

  • Screen Share (with Miracast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth sound out

    Yes

  • Built-in Speakers

    1W Mono

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI®

    1

  • USB Type A

    1 (USB2.0)

POWER

  • Embedded Battery

    Up to 2 hours

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    42W

  • Standby Mode

    <0.5W

ACCESSORIES/MANUAL

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard (Battery included)

  • Manual

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Adaptor

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

GENERAL

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (W x H x D) / inch

    5.1" x 1.5" x 5.1"

  • Weight (lbs)

    1.1 lbs

  • UPC

    719192636170

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami