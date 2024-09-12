Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ProBeam Laser 4K dengan 5.000ANSI

BU50NST

BU50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K dengan 5.000ANSI

Tampak depan

Logo LG ProBeam, dan pemenang reddot 2020 yang dimenangkan produk ini

Didesain untuk Inovasi Bisnis

Layar

3840 x 2160 4K UHD

5.000 Lumen ANSI

Smart

Koneksi Nirkabel

webOS

Kegunaan

Pergeseran lensa H ±20%, V ±50%

Perbesaran x 1,6

Real 4K Laser

Real 4K Laser

 

Kejernihan Berdefinisi Tinggi untuk Penonton yang Banyak

LG ProBeam menyajikan kualitas visual memukau meskipun di layar besar hingga 300 inci dengan 8,3 juta piksel yang memanfaatkan teknologi Laser 4K UHD.

 

5.000 Lumen ANSI : Maksimalkan Kekuatan Presentasi

5.000 Lumen ANSI

Maksimalkan Kekuatan Presentasi

Kecerahan sebesar 5.000 lumen ANSI menyajikan akurasi dan kejernihan, meskipun di ruang konferensi yang terang benderang tanpa kehilangan kualitas gambar. Hal yang akan meningkatkan produktivitas pertemuan bisnis.
Proyektor yang Skalabel & Adaptif

Tepat untuk Segala Jenis Bisnis

Perusahaan: Efisiensi & Produktivitas
Rumah Sakit: Diagnosis Tepat
Pendidikan: Kelas Audiovisual Efektif
Perusahaan: Efisiensi
Rumah Sakit: Diagnosis Tepat
Pendidikan: Kelas Audiovisual Efektif

Proyektor berkualitas perusahaan dirancang untuk pertemuan, konferensi dan kolaborasi bisnis. Proyektor ini memungkinkan pengguna meningkatkan efisiensi dan produktivitas kerja.

Sifat akurasi pembacaan dengan warna akurat dan DICOM mengarah pada diagnosis medis tepat.

Menjadikan ruang belajar digital tempat setiap siswa dapat terlibat aktif dengan bantuan stimulasi visual dan pendengaran serta berbagi konten mereka.

Satu Kabel, Lima Sinyal dengan HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ merupakan standar global untuk transmisi video & audio berdefinisi ultra-tinggi, Ethernet, kontrol, USB, dan daya hingga 100W melalui satu kabel panjang. Dengan menggunakan HDBaseT™ terbaru, LG Probeam dapat memberi pengalaman berkualitas, menghilangkan kekusutan kabel tanpa mengorbankan performa dan kualitas tinggi di mana pun lokasi pemasangannya.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): BU50N sesuai dengan standar pencitraan dan komunikasi digital medis dan memberikan performa sesuai untuk representasi visual yang digunakan dalam praktik medis.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)& Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Proyektor yang mendukung pergeseran lensa vertikal dan horizontal

Proyektor yang mendukung pergeseran lensa vertikal dan horizontal

Live TV di proyektor yang terhubung dengan perangkat lain melalui proyeksi, Miracast dan penyandingan Bluetooth.

Lengkungan 12 Titik

 

Lebih Sederhana dan Detail

Anda dapat menyesuaikan distorsi layar dan menyiapkan layar lebih presisi dengan menggunakan fungsi lengkungan 12 titik pada layar.

 

Proyektor 5.000 ANSI 4K Terkecil : Ukuran Sangat Kecil

Proyektor 5.000 ANSI 4K Terkecil

Ukuran Sangat Kecil

LG BU50N, bukan hanya memiliki bodi ringkas 16,7 liter tetapi juga resolusi tinggi 4K dan kecerahan 5.000 lumen ANSI. Kelengkapan yang membuatnya sangat cocok dengan segala ruang bisnis.

Live TV di proyektor yang terhubung dengan perangkat lain melalui proyeksi, Miracast dan penyandingan Bluetooth.

webOS + Proyeksi + Bluetooth

 

Koneksi Nirkabel Cerdas

Untuk komunikasi cerdas, Anda dapat berbagi layar dan suara dengan nyaman menggunakan proyeksi nirkabel (Miracast®) dan penyandingan Bluetooth. Dengan webOS, Anda dapat terhubung ke internet dan menjelajahi referensi dengan menggunakan jaringan Wi-Fi.
20.000 jam Laser yang tahan lebih lama

Selalu Jelas & Hemat

Sumber cahaya laser kuat menampilkan gambar lebih terang dan tahan hingga 20.000 jam.

6.000 Film tanpa Berganti Sumber Cahaya

Jika Anda memutar video pada proyektor ini 8 jam sehari, maka sumber cahaya laser akan tahan selama 7 tahun.

Kecerahan Tahan Lebih Lama

LG BU50N menjaga kecerahan dalam jangka waktu lama dengan mempertahankan tingkat pengurangan 99% tanpa biaya penggantian lampu yang tinggi. (*Ganti lampu konvensional setiap 5.000 jam.)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

    5000

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    27dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB (A)

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Changeable F#

    Yes

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.6x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)

  • Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880/Tele 4630 (100)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

  • Lens Shift

    Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%)

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes

  • Sound - DTS-HD

    Yes

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7
    370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Net Weight (KG)

    9,7 KG

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

  • Gross Weight (KG)

    11.5 KG

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes

  • RS-232C

    Yes

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5

  • Home Launcher - Edit mode / Recent

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • DICOM

    Yes

  • Trumotion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White
    Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book, Full Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

