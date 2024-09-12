We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Mini Audio CM8460
Semua Spesifikasi
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Output (all)
2750W
-
Power Output (unit)
1110W x 2
-
Power Output (sub)
530W x 1
-
Power Consumption unit (on)
250W
-
Power Consumption (standby)
0.5W↓
-
Type/Spec of Subwoofer
Base Reflex(10")
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
x1(sub woofer),x2(woofer),x2(mid),x2(tweeter)
-
Driver type
dynamic type
-
Amplifier / Hardware Tech
IR/DA Amplifier
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
23EA
-
Wireless Sound Connection
LG Sound Sync
-
Wireless Sound Compatibility
LG TV Only
-
Professional DJ Machine
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync
Yes (BT Only)
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes
-
CD Playback
Yes
-
Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)
Audio (MP3, WMA)
-
Bluetooth™
Yes
-
Bluetooth™ Power On
Yes
-
NFC
2
-
Portable In
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Equaliser
Yes
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight (unit)
6.0
-
Weight (sub)
Fornt SPK : 9.7 x 2 Subwoofer SPK : 9.5 x 1
-
Weight (packaged net)
37.7
DIMENSIONS (MM)
-
Dimensions (main unit)
450 x 160 x 355
-
Dimensions (sub)
Front SPK : 321 x 454 x 301 Subwoofer SPK : 325 x 454 x 302
-
Dimensions (packaged net)
1266 x 520 x 453
-
Box Contents
remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna
-
Positioning Option
flat
-
Colour
black
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.