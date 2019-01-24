LG Raih Lebih Dari 140 Penghargaan CES 2019

SEOUL, 18 Jan. 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) meneruskan tradisi dengan memboyong banyak penghargaan sepanjang perhelatan Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Tak tanggung-tanggung, dalam pameran global tahunan bagi industri elektronik konsumer yang baru lalu ini, LG memborong lebih dari 140 penghargaan.

Terdapat tiga produk LG yang menjadi bintang dalam gelaran akbar yang berlangsung di Las Vegas, Amerika Serikat. Dari kategori TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R berhasil meraih penghargaan Engadget Best of CES. Sementara penghargaan CES Best of Innovation Award pun disampaikan Consumer Technology Association (CTA) untuk produk soundbar LG model SL9YG dan smartphone LG V40 ThinQ.

Ketiga penghargaan puncak ini melengkapi 17 penghargaan CES Innovation Award yang diberikan CTA selaku penyelenggara acara terhadap produk LG. Penghargaan ini tersebar dari perangkat elektronik rumah tangga, perangkat hiburan dalam rumah hingga perangkat komunikasi bergerak.

Bersanding dengan seluruh penghargaan dari penyelenggara ini, LG pun mendapatkan apresiasi tinggi dari berbagai media internasional yang dikenal memiliki reputasi tinggi dalam industri elektronik global. Lagi-lagi, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R dengan panel layar OLED-nya yang dapat digulung mencuri perhatian besar. Tercatat lebih dari 70 penghargaan direngkuhnya dari berbagai media teknologi.

Di sisi lain, koleksi anyar LG Gram yang menjadi penamaan LG bagi perangkat laptop ultra ringannya pun tak luput dari perhatian berbagai media tersebut. Digambarkan berpotensi sebagai kekuatan besar di tahun 2019, setidaknya terdapat tiga media teknologi dengan reputasi global yang mengganjarnya dengan penghargaan utama. Ketiganya yaitu Reviewed.com, Trusted Reviews dan Techlicious.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R: Engadget: Best of CES, PC Mag: Best of CES, Reviewed.com: Editor’s Choice Award, SlashGear: Editor’s Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Popular Mechanics: Best of CES 2019, Tom’s Guide: Best in Show 2019, TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show, Pocket-lint: Best of CES, HD Guru: Best in Show, CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree.

LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Mashable: Best Tech of CES 2019, Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2019

LG gram 17: Reviewed.com: Editor’s Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Windows Central: Best of CES, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree

LG gram 2-in-1: Trusted Reviews: Best of CES

LG Soundbar (SL9YG): CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation, HD Guru: Best of CES

LG HomeBrew: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Trusted Review: Best of CES2019

LG Styler: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Dealerscope: 2019 IMPACT Awards

LG V40ThinQ: CES2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation

Informasi selengkapnya terkait dengan berbagai penghargaan dan apresiasi yang didapat LG sepanjang CES 2019 dapat diakses melalui tautan www.lgnewsroom.com/tag/lgces2019