We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF670T
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes
-
Digital
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED EDGE
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Natural/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Audio Output
20W
-
SoundMode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.