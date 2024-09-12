We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" LG HD LCD TV with 50,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
22" LG HD LCD TV with 50,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
22
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
50,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
8bit
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
5ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
(Cool/Medium/Warm)
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Natural/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
7W+7W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
FEATURE
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
TruMotion
50 Hz
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Set Side
==========
-
AV In
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Set Rear
==========
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
==========
-
SET(w/ostand)
4.0
-
Included stand
4.3
-
WxHxD (mm)
==========
-
SET
526x331x78.4
-
Included stand
526x377x164.9
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.