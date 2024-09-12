Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
37" LG Full HD LCD TV with 100,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

37" LG Full HD LCD TV with 100,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

37LD460

37" LG Full HD LCD TV with 100,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    37

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness ()

    450

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Full HD

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    8bit

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    (Cool/Medium/Warm)

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Natural/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    15W+15W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Surround System

    SRS Trussuround

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

FEATURE

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • HD Ready

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    ==========

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Set Rear

    ==========

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    ==========

  • SET(w/ostand)

    10.8

  • Included stand

    12.5

  • WxHxD (mm)

    ==========

  • SET

    916x575x77.4

  • Included stand

    916x625x261

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami