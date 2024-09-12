Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

42LS3400

TV LED 42" FULL HD Multifungsi dengan Teknologi IPS yang memberikan Sudut Pandang Luas dan Gambar Menakjubkan

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Motion Clarity Index (MCI)

    MCI 100

  • IPS

    IPS

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    10ms

VIDEO

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Inteligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Audio Output

    5W+5W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Standard)

FEATURE

  • Network

    ==========

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    ==========

  • Moving Picture Playback

    DivX HD

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM

  • Special

    ==========

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes (Plus)

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Time / Clock

    ==========

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    ==========

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Set Rear

    ==========

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1 (Public)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite Public)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1 - ARC X

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    ==========

  • SET(w/ostand)

    13.1

  • Included stand

    14.7

  • Packing

    17.8

  • WxHxD (mm)

    ==========

  • SET

    1017x629x76.5

  • Included stand

    1017x695x261

  • Packing

    1230x770x160

