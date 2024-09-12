Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55LE7500

55" LED Infinia TV with Full HD, 100Hz TruMotion and 5,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    55

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    2.4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • Borderless Design

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    (Cool/Medium/Warm)

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Natural/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Infinite Sound

    Yes

FEATURE

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    MP3/JEPG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    100 Hz

  • HD Ready

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    Yes

  • Single layer

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    ==========

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Set Rear

    ==========

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • AV Out

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    ==========

  • SET(w/ostand)

    33.5

  • Included stand

    39.6

  • WxHxD (mm)

    ==========

  • SET

    1306x797.4x34.9

  • Included stand

    1306x868.1x328

