LG webOS 2.0 TV 60''LF630T

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG webOS 2.0 TV 60''LF630T

60LF630T

LG webOS 2.0 TV 60''LF630T

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes

  • Digital

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED EDGE

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/ Cinema/ Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)

    Yes

  • (MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

FEATURE

  • Smart TV

    ==========

  • SmartHome

    Yes

  • App Store - Web Browser - Social Center

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.5W

