We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Plasma TV terbaru dari LG yang dilengkapi dengan fitur Smart TV
Plasma TV terbaru dari LG yang dilengkapi dengan fitur Smart TV
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Plasma TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
600Hz Subfield Driving
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
100,000h
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/ Cinema/ Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full/Wide 4:3/14:9/Cinema Zoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
(Cool/Medium/Warm)
-
(MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
MEMC
RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
SoundMode
7 Modes (Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Standard/Vivid/User Setting)
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
==========
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store - Web Browser - Social Center
Yes
-
Skype Ready
Yes
-
Network
==========
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Ready)
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes/Yes/Yes (Windows 7 Certified)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Special
==========
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Yes (Ready)
-
Photo Mode
Yes (Original, Mono, Vintage, Oil Painting, Vignetting, Stretching)
INTERFACE
-
Set Side
==========
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2) 480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2 - Music/Photo/Video) USB1 T/M Ready
-
Set Rear
==========
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1) Share with Component IN2
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2) (480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/180i/180p)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN
Yes (1)
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes (1 - Control & SVC)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
==========
-
SET(w/ostand)
25.8
-
Included stand
28.2
-
WxHxD (mm)
==========
-
SET
1168x704x53
-
Included stand
1168x758x297
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.