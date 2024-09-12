75QNED96TPA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spesifikasi Utama
-
Display Type
8K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1665 x 958 x 29,5
-
TV Weight without Stand
37,4
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
8K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1665 x 958 x 29,5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1665 x 1032 x 405
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1115 x 253
-
TV Stand (WxD)
895 x 405
-
TV Weight without Stand
37,4
-
TV Weight with Stand
40,8
-
Packaging Weight
51,7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Apa yang orang katakan
