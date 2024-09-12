Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Biarkan waktu bermain dimulai

Biarkan waktu bermain dimulai

Rasakan hal-hal penting dalam hidup di LG TV. Dari pendidikan hingga belanja, game, dan kebugaran, semudah mengganti saluran.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

Dua layar TV bersebelahan. Satu menunjukkan layar beranda Boosteroid dan satu lagi menampilkan layar beranda GeForce NOW.

Global Cloud Gaming

Tekan putar untuk dunia permainan

Yang dibutuhkan para gamer, semuanya ada di satu tempat. Dari pintasan ke game favorit Anda hingga layanan Cloud Gaming seperti GeForce NOW dan Boosteroid, kontrol perangkat input, dan banyak lagi, dengan akses mudah dari layar game.

*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

**Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkait diperlukan untuk GeForce NOW dan Boosteriod. 

***Koneksi gamepad mungkin diperlukan.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Instruktur kebugaran Anda sendiri

Baik Anda lebih menyukai yoga atau bahkan meditasi, temukan olahraga yang menyenangkan dan efektif di LG TV Fitness Space.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

***Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkait mungkin diperlukan. 

Pembelajaran

Pengetahuan di ujung jari Anda

Seorang anak kecil menonton Pinkfong di LG TV yang terpasang di dinding di ruang tamu dengan mainan anak-anak.

Pinkfong

Bernyanyi, bermain, dan belajar bersama Baby Shark dan keluarga di platform edukasi menyenangkan Pinkfong.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

***Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkait diperlukan untuk Pinkfong dan ABCmouse. 

Seorang anak duduk di lantai dan menonton konten pendidikan di ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Dengan lebih dari 10.000 Aktivitas Belajar untuk anak-anak usia 2–8 tahun, ABCmouse membantu memacu kecintaan belajar seumur hidup.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

***Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkait diperlukan untuk Pinkfong dan ABCmouse. 

Acara TV favorit Anda sedang menunggu

Layanan streaming dan aplikasi TV paling menarik di LG TV Anda.

Pelajari Selengkapnya