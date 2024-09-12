Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Sorotan Apa itu webOS? Layar Beranda dan Aplikasi Gaming & Gaya Hidup Promosi

Jadikan pengalaman TV
Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan My Profile (Profil Saya), AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote dan Quick Card.

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, dan AI Voice recognition hanya disediakan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

****Gambar layar simulasi.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS memberi peringkat sistem operasi TV pintar terbaik

Pelajari Selengkapnya

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Sekali lagi LG menjadi yang teratas di kelasnya untuk sistem TV pintar internal

Pelajari Selengkapnya

webOS 24 UX

iF Design 

‘Pemenang’ iF Design Award

Pelajari Selengkapnya

Logo webOS melayang di tengah dengan latar belakang hitam, dan ruang di bawahnya diterangi dengan warna logo merah, oranye, dan kuning. Tulisan "webOS Re:New Program" ada di bawah logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahunnya, TV baru dirilis untuk 5 tahun

Selalu segar seperti baru, karena kami menambahkan fitur dan kenyamanan baru.

Lima persegi panjang dengan warna berbeda disusun ke atas, masing-masing diberi label tahun dari "webOS 24" hingga "webOS 28". Panah yang mengarah ke atas berada di antara persegi panjang, berlabel "Upgrade 1" hingga "Upgrade 4".

Dengan webOS Re:New Program, pelanggan dapat menikmati empat peningkatan selama lima tahun, memastikan total lima versi webOS, termasuk versi terbaru pada saat pembelian.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total empat upgrade selama lima tahun, ambang batasnya adalah versi webOS yang sudah diinstal sebelumnya, dan jadwal peningkatan bervariasi dari akhir bulan hingga awal tahun.

**Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model dan wilayah.

***Upgrade yang tersedia untuk tahun 2023 mencakup UHD dan model di atasnya.

Profil Saya

Ruang Anda didedikasikan untuk Anda

Dengan Profil Saya, Anda dapat dengan mudah membuat profil untuk setiap anggota keluarga. Setiap orang mendapatkan layar beranda pribadi, dengan rekomendasi konten khusus.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.

***10 profil dapat dibuat dan ditampilkan di layar beranda.

Quick Card

Ambil jalan pintas ke favorit Anda

Hanya sekali klik. Quick Card membawa Anda ke tempat yang Anda inginkan dalam hitungan detik, baik itu games hub, daftar putar favorit, atau home office Anda.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

*Fitur, menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

Sports Portal

Ruang untuk penggemar olahraga

Selami tayangan aksi dari Sports Portal — rumah bagi semua olahraga favorit Anda dengan pertandingan langsung, sorotan pertandingan, tabel liga, dan banyak lagi di satu layar.

Sports Alert

Jangan pernah melewatkan satu gol pun lagi

Atur Sports Alert untuk tim favorit Anda dan dapatkan pengingat tentang pertandingan mendatang, peringatan tentang gol, dan skor akhir yang terjadi.

Sports Mode

Gol dan umpan, tajam dan jelas

Beralih ke Sports Mode untuk mendapatkan gambar yang disesuaikan dengan olahraga melalui kecerahan, kontras, akustik, dan aksi halus yang tepat.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Layanan dan liga yang didukung mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah dan negara.

***Koneksi internet diperlukan.

****Fungsi Sports Alert hanya tersedia untuk tim dan pemain yang terdaftar melalui Tim Saya. 

Multi View

Lipat gandakan pandangan Anda, gandakan kesenangan Anda

Jika satu layar tidak cukup, bagilah menjadi 2-4 segmen. Gunakan TV Anda sebagai monitor ganda untuk PC, atau tambahkan lebih banyak layar untuk mencari di web dan menonton di PiP secara bersamaan.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Pengaturan gambar dan suara di kedua layar sama.

***Dukungan untuk mode 2 layar / 4 layar bervariasi menurut model dan negara. (Mode layar 3&4 hanya tersedia pada seri M4 dan G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

*AI Picture Wizard tersedia pada OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan 86NANO80.

Selalu Siap (Always Ready)

Asisten Anda selalu siap melayani

Meskipun TV Anda mati, mintalah informasi seperti waktu, cuaca, peringatan olahraga, dan pembaruan Google Calendar. Asisten Anda selalu siap membantu.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

*Fitur Always Ready tersedia pada LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote dengan tombol melingkar di tengah, dengan cahaya pink neon memancar di sekitar tombol untuk menyorotnya. Sinyal berwarna pink datang dari remote dengan gelembung ucapan pink di atas LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

Keajaiban ada di tangan Anda

Bebaskan diri Anda dari kendala tombol-tombol kuno. LG Magic Remote membuka fungsionalitas cerdas LG TV Anda dengan satu klik, gulir, atau melalui AI Voice Recognition yang mengubah saluran atau merekomendasikan konten saat Anda berbicara melalui mikrofon.

*Dukungan, fungsi, dan fitur Magic Remote mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah dan bahasa yang didukung, bahkan untuk model yang sama.

**Koneksi internet diperlukan.

***AI Voice Recognition hanya disediakan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

LG TV menampilkan gambar seorang wanita dan seekor anjing di lapangan luas. Di bagian bawah layar, teks "Rekomendasikan kata kunci baru setiap kali Anda menekan tombol mikrofon pada remote control" ditampilkan di sebelah grafik lingkaran merah muda-ungu. Bilah merah muda menunjukkan kata kunci berikut: Film dengan anjing, Pertunjukan Anjing, Dokumenter, Relaksasi, Animasi binatang. Di depan LG TV, LG Magic Remote diarahkan ke TV dengan lingkaran konsentris berwarna ungu neon di sekeliling tombol mikrofon. Di sebelah remote, gambar jari menekan tombol dan teks "Tekan sebentar" ditampilkan.

AI Concierge

Favorit Anda siap melayani Anda

AI Concierge mengenal Anda melalui riwayat pencarian Anda, dan merekomendasikan konten dan preset kata kunci termasuk 'Untuk Anda', 'Direkomendasikan', 'Trending saat ini', dan 'Tips'.

*'Kata kunci untuk Anda' di AI Concierge hanya dapat disediakan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu.

**Rekomendasi kata kunci yang didasarkan pada riwayat pencarian bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu.

Gambar Sebelum dan Sesudah LG TV ditampilkan berdampingan. Layar Sebelumnya memiliki gambar gelap dengan popup untuk AI Help Desk. Pengguna menulis di obrolan, "Layar gelap." Balasannya berbunyi, "Halo, sepertinya ada masalah dengan layar. Saya akan menyelesaikannya dengan cepat. Dengan mengoptimalkan pengaturan layar, Anda dapat menonton di layar yang lebih terang dan jernih." Pengguna mengklik tombol Optimalkan. Layar Setelahnya memiliki gambar yang lebih terang dan jernih. Popup obrolan AI Help Desk mengatakan, "Mengoptimalkan Pengaturan Layar. Mode gambar = vivid. Hemat energi = maks. Kurangi cahaya biru = aktif. Pengoptimalan pengaturan selesai."

Aksesibilitas

AI Chatbot menjadikan TV lebih mudah diakses banyak orang

LG TV diperuntukkan bagi semua orang dengan bantuan cerdas dari AI Chatbot bawaan dan menu akses cepat yang memungkinkan Anda mengontrol semua pengaturan aksesibilitas TV dengan mudah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Layanan ini mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah dan negara.

***Koneksi internet diperlukan.

****AI Chatbot hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa aslinya.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Kontrol smart home Anda dari satu tempat

Home Hub memungkinkan kontrol mulus atas ekosistem cerdas Anda dari TV, termasuk perangkat seluler, soundbar, dan IoT seperti pencahayaan cerdas, Pemanas, ventilasi, dan AC, dll.

*LG mendukung perangkat Wi-Fi ‘Matter’ Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter' mungkin berbeda tergantung pada perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ.

**Penggunaan fungsi suara hands-free tanpa remote control hanya dapat dilakukan dengan Prosesor AI alpha 9 dan Prosesor AI alpha 11. Ini mungkin berbeda tergantung produk dan wilayah.

***Layanan Chromecast built-in mungkin belum tersedia pada saat pembelian OLED CS4, namun Anda akan dapat menikmati layanan ini setelah menginstal pembaruan perangkat lunak webOS.

LG TV yang dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menampilkan gambar singa dan anaknya. Seorang pria duduk di latar depan dengan smartphone di tangannya menampilkan gambar singa yang sama. Grafik tiga batang melengkung berwarna merah neon ditampilkan tepat di atas smartphone yang mengarah ke TV.

Konektivitas Seluler

Transmisikan aplikasi Anda langsung ke TV Anda

Lihat konten dari iPhone atau perangkat Android di layar LG TV Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Apple AirPlay dan Chromecast internal.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV, AirPlay dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc., yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.

***Kompatibel dengan AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, dan mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah, dan bahasa.

****LG mendukung perangkat Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter' mungkin berbeda tergantung pada perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ. 

*****Layanan Chromecast built-in mungkin belum tersedia pada saat pembelian OLED CS4, namun Anda akan dapat menikmati layanan ini setelah menginstal pembaruan perangkat lunak webOS. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4, dan B4 adalah jajaran produk dengan latar belakang hitam dan pusaran warna yang halus. Lambang "World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" ada di dalam gambar. Penafian sebagai berikut: "Sumber: Omdia. Pengiriman unit, 2013 hingga 2023. Hasil bukan merupakan dukungan dari LG Electronics. Ketergantungan pada hasil ini merupakan risiko pihak ketiga sendiri. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail."

LG OLED SERBA BARU

11 tahun berlalu,
Namun masih terdepan

11 tahun berlalu,<br>Namun masih terdepan Pelajari Selengkapnya