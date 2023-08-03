Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front View of LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (HEPA) Single in white

本ページに使用している画像はイメージです。
製品外観については、ページ上部の画像ギャラリーをご覧ください。

2人の若い女の子がリビングルームで本を読みながら、犬と一緒に床に座っています。LG Puricare 空気清浄機が右側に置かれ、新鮮な空気を届けています。

ペットと暮らす
ライフスタイル家電

LG PuriCare™ Petは、ほこりや花粉、アレル物質から、生活臭まで捕らえて逃さない、強力な吸引力を実現しました。

* 画像はイメージです。

360°全ての方向で強力に清浄

LG PuriCare™ Petは360°の方向から汚れた空気を吸引し、キレイな空気を送り出すことで、部屋中すき間なく清浄します。室内のどこに置いても、均等かつ効果的に空気をキレイにすることが可能です。

空気清浄機を正面から見ると、空気、粉塵、汚れを吸い込んでいるのがわかります。システムを上から見ると、キレイに浄化された空気が全方向に流れ出ているのがわかります。画面を分割した左側が前方向のみに空気を放出する別の空気清浄機、右側がより効率的に、クリーンな空気を空間に満たすLG Puricare です。

* 画像、動画はイメージです。

猫が窓際のソファでくつろぎ、犬が絨毯に座って空気清浄機を見上げています。手前の画像は、空気清浄機の前置フィルターを簡単に交換する様子を示しています。
ペットモード

ペットのお困りごとを解決

空気中に舞う抜け毛やニオイ、ペット由来のアレル物質を除去。

* 画像はイメージです。

空気中に舞うペットの抜け毛を約30倍集塵*1

ペット臭は99%除去*2ペット由来のアレル物質も99.9%除去*3

* 1 試験方法：6㎥の密閉した試験空間で本機から20㎝の距離で猫の被毛200gを20分かけてトレイから落とし、フィルターに付着した猫の被毛との差分を算出。試験対象：猫の被毛。試験結果：空間に漂う抜け毛に対して、ペットモード使用時にスマートモードの約30倍の集塵。運転モード ペットモードで実施。試験機関：Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc.。試験報告書：CR221358J。認証日付：2022年6月10日。試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。本製品は空気清浄機能である空気循環と集塵機能によって被毛を集塵しますが、床に落ちた被毛は集塵しません。
* 2 試験方法：1㎥の密閉した試験空間で日本電機工業会　自主基準( JEM1467 附属書 B「脱臭性能試験」)の性能評価試験にて実施。臭気成分：①ペット臭・生ごみ臭を想定したアンモニア、②体臭・タバコ臭を想定した酢酸と③アセトアルデヒド。試験結果：ペット臭99%、生ごみ臭99%、体臭98%、タバコ臭98%、アセトアルデヒド95%（30分後の除去結果）、風量8、シューティングエアー2で実施。 試験機関：暮らしの科学研究所株式会社。試験報告書：LSRL-52042-F097。認証日付：2022年6月30日。脱臭効果は周囲環境（温度・湿度）、運転時間、フィルターの使用期間・劣化状況、臭気によって異なります。密閉した試験空間での効果であり、実使用空間での実証結果ではありません。
* 3 試験方法：25㎥（約6畳）の密閉した試験空間でネコから抽出されたアレル物質を浮遊させ、アレル物質をELISA法で測定。試験対象：浮遊したアレル物質。試験結果：約30分で99.9％抑制。運転モード　シュー ティングエアーモードで実施。試験機関：Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc.。試験報告書：CR221353J。 認証日付：2022年6月10日。試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。

シューティングエアー

部屋のすみずみまで届く

シューティングエアー機能によって、遠くまでキレイな空気を送り、室内を循環させて汚れた空気を近くに寄せて清浄。空気清浄機のまわりだけでなく、リビングやキッチンのすみずみまで素早くキレイにします。

空気清浄機がキッチンが映る画面左側に置かれています。キレイな空気が空気清浄器から流れ出し、他の空気清浄機よりも 24% 速く、7.5 メートル先まで到達することが示されています。

* 画像はイメージです。

安心の3層フィルター

空気清浄機のうち、半分が脱臭フィルター、残り半分が安全プラスフィルターです。

光触媒（脱臭）フィルター

空気清浄機のうち、半分が脱臭フィルター、残り半分が安全プラスフィルターです。

プレフィルター HEPA抗菌フィルター

洗えるプレフィルター

ペットの抜け毛やほこりを除去。

HEPA抗菌フィルター

PM2.5にも対応、0.1µmまでの微細粒子を99.9%除去*。

光触媒(脱臭)フィルター

ニオイをキャッチ

* PM2.5とは2.5㎛以下の微小粒子状物質の総称です。「PuriCare」では0.1㎛未満の微小粒子状物質については、除去の確認ができていません。また、空気中の有害物質のすべてを除去するものではありません。判定基準：0.1～2.5㎛の微小粒子状物質を約8畳の密閉した試験空間で99%除去する時間が90分以内であること。日本電機工業会　自主基準(JEM1467 附属書 C「集じん性能試験」)の性能評価試験にて実施。試験対象：試験粉じん。風量8、シューティングエアー2で実施。試験機関：暮らしの科学研究所株式会社 。試験報告書：LSRL-52052-F097。認証日付：2022年7月15日。試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。

独自に開発したフィルターが
汚れた空気をキレイに

独自開発フィルター

* 1 試験方法：1㎥の密閉した試験空間で日本電機工業会 自主基準( JEM1467 附属書 B「脱臭性能試験」)の性能評価試験にて実施。臭気成分：①ペット臭・生ごみ臭を想定したアンモニア、②体臭・タバコ臭を想定した酢酸と③アセトアルデヒド。試験結果：ペット臭99%、生ごみ臭99%、体臭98%、タバコ臭98%、アセトアルデヒド95%（30分後の除去結果）、風量8、シューティングエアー2で実施。試験機関：暮らしの科学研究所株式会社 。試験報告書：LSRL-52042-F097。 認証日付：2022年6月30日。脱臭効果は周囲環境（温度・湿度）、運転時間、フィルターの使用期間・劣化状況、臭気によって異なります。密閉した試験空間での効果であり、実使用空間での実証結果ではありません。
* 2 試験方法：25㎥（約6畳）の密閉した試験空間でネコから抽出されたアレル物質を浮遊させ、アレル物質をELISA法で測定。試験対象：浮遊したアレル物質。試験結果：約30分で99.9％抑制。運転モード シューティングエアーモードで実施。 試験機関：Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc. 。試験報告書：CR221353J。認証日付：2022年6月10日。試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。
* 3 試験方法：25㎥（約6畳）の密閉した試験空間で日本電機工業会 自主基準(HD-131)の性能評価試験にて実施。試験対象：浮遊した1種類の菌。試験結果：約30分で99.99％抑制。風量8、シューティングエアー2で実施。試験機関：暮らしの科学研究所株式会社 。試験報告書：LSRL-F097。認証日付：2022年6月30日。
* 4 試験方法：25㎥（約6畳）の密閉した試験空間でスギ花粉のアレル物質を浮遊させ、アレル物質をELISA法で測定。試験対象：浮遊したアレル物質。試験結果：約30分で99.7％抑制。運転モード シューティングエアーモードで実施。試験機関：Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc. 。試験報告書：CR221352J。認証日付：2022年6月10日。

* 試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。

2IN1だから省スペースで省エネ　空気清浄機とサーキュレーターの機能がLG PuriCare Pet1台で。

空気清浄機はオレンジ色のディスプレイで表示されます。「PM 1.0およびガスセンサーシステム」のラベルを示す拡大正面画像が挿入されています。空気清浄機の上には、汚染されている赤色から、オレンジ、黄色、最後に浄化を示す緑で色分けされた線が表示されており、空気の質から空気清浄機による変化を示しています。

スマートディスプレイ

空気の質が直感的に分かる

視認性に優れ、空気の状態が直感的にわかる「スマートディスプレイ」を搭載。ほこりやニオイの状況を、色とイラストで詳細に確認でき、いつでもキレイな空気を保つサポートをします。

* ほこりレベルとニオイレベルを同時に判断し、悪い方のレベルを表示します。
* 画像はイメージです。

最初の画像には、リビングルームで空気を放出する空気清浄機を見上げる幼児が映っています。2番目の画像には、空気清浄機に流入する空気を表す矢印が映っています。左側には「良い」、「標準」、「悪い」、「とても悪い」という言葉があり、空気清浄機がオンの状態で「良い」となっています。
スマートモード

キレイな空気を
自動で

操作モードと風量は空気清浄レベルに応じて自動的に調整され、手間いらずで常に最適な空気の質を保ちます。

* 画像はイメージです。

サマリー

プリント

寸法

全てのスペック

仕様

CADR 値 (CMH)

483

CADR 値 (CMM)

8.1

カラー

ホワイト

適用床面積 (㎡)

61.2

適用床面積 (疊)

37

運転音

52 (ターボ運転時) / 20 (弱運転時)

定格消費電力 (W)

48

電圧 (V/Hz)

100/50-60

ヒートモード消費電力 (W)

-

機能

ペットモード

O

360°清浄

O

チャイルドロック

O

運転モード

シューティングエアーモード/標準モード/スマートモード/ペットモード

風量切替

5ステップ（自動/弱/中/強/ターボ）

フィルタ交換アラーム

O

ガスセンサー

O

イオナイザー

O

ムードライト

-

におい表示

O

粉塵濃度表示

O

PM1.0センサー

O

リモートコントロール

-

スリープタイマー

O

スマートディスプレイ

O

UVnano

-

ワイヤレス充電

-

スマート機能

[App] リモートコントロール

O

室内空気質履歴

O

フィルタ使用状況確認

O

スマート診断

O

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

-

フィルター

フィルター

1ea x プレフィルター/HEPAフィルター/光触媒(脱臭)フィルター

フィルターグレード

H13

寸法/重量

外形寸法 - (幅×高さ×奥行) (mm)

343 x 587 x 343

梱包時の寸法 - (幅×高さ×奥行) (mm)

432 x 666 x 432

本体質量 (kg)

約11.6

梱包時質量 (kg)

約13.8

