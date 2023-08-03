Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED C シリーズと LG サウンドバーの画像

LG サウンドバー SC9S

LG OLED C シリーズに最適なペア

シームレスなデザインで、さらに臨場感のあるサウンドをお楽しみください。
LG OLED C シリーズに最適なペア 詳細を見る LG OLED C シリーズに最適なペア 今すぐ購入

理想的な映像のオーディオパートナー

LG OLED C S シリーズに、サウンドバー USC9S がぴったりマッチしている画像

ゲームプレイのイメージ。

壮大なオーケストラ

LGテレビとサウンドバーで作る魅力的なサウンド

HD音楽ストリーミングをLGサウンドバーで再生しているテレビの画像

没入型サウンド体験

ドルビーアトモスで劇場のようなサウンドを体験

LGサウンドバーの接続イメージ

便利なインターフェース

LGサウンドバーとテレビをリモコン一つで簡単コントロール

LG XBOOM 360

XO3 で、ソファでリラックスして音楽を楽しんでいる女性

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

没入感ある 360°サウンドを 体験

360°サウンドで、異次元のオーディオ体験へ。
没入感ある 360°サウンドを 体験 詳細を見る 没入感ある 360°サウンドを 体験 今すぐ購入
360°サウンドを示す XO3 の画像
本物の 360°サウンド

LG の特許取得済 360°サウンドとは？

ライトアップされた XO3 を見ている女性
感情を呼び起こす 360°ライティング

雰囲気をライトアップ Tidal Connect

IP54 を示す XO3 の画像
耐水性・耐塵性 (IP54)

どこでも、いつでも

LG XBOOM

パーティームードの中の XL7S の画像

LG XBOOM XL7S

力強い響き 大音量で再生しましょう

LG XBOOM XL7S でパーティーを一気に盛り上げましょう。
迫力のサウンドはもちろん、さまざまなエンターテインメントを備えています。
力強い響き 大音量で再生しましょう 詳細を見る 力強い響き 大音量で再生しましょう 今すぐ購入
バスを示す XBOOM の画像
オールインワン

スーパーバスブースト

カラオケモードを示す XBOOM の画像
大音量の歌声をクリアに

LG XBOOM Go はアウトドアに最適

接続を示す、スマートフォンを使った XBOOM の画像
スマートフォンを同期

パーティーに楽しい輝きを加える

