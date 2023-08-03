LG SoundBar SC9S

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

白い壁に設置されたテレビと LG サウンドバー SC9S。その下には、黒色のワイヤレスサブウーファーが床に置かれている。左の窓には、青空を望む街の景色が広がっている。



新たな音響体験を
提供するサウンドバー

AIを駆使した音質や音響効果、幅広い音響フォーマットへの対応、そしてLGテレビとの融合によって、新しい可能性を提案するサウンドバーが誕生しました。

LG サウンドバー SC9S のデザインフィルム。動画を再生。

*画像・動画はイメージです。

映画館で
見ているように

オーディオCDよりも音声データを広域で繊細に収録された96kHz / 24bitのハイレゾオーディオに対応。より録音環境の音質に近いサウンドの再現が可能です。また、自宅で映画館クラスの高品位なサウンドが楽しめるサラウンドフォーマットのDolby Atmos®、DTS:Xや、IMAX Enhancedで収録された映像なら、まるで映画館のような立体的な音響を自宅で楽しめます。臨場感あふれる迫力のサウンドが、全方位からクリアでリアリティ豊かに繰り広げられます。

リビングルーム全体に向けて、サウンドバーとテレビから様々な形状のブルーサウンドウェーブが放出されています。

* Dolby、ドルビー、Dolby Vision®、Dolby Atmos®及びダブルD記号はDolby Laboratories Licensing Corporationの登録商標です。
* DTS、DTS:X、シンボル、およびDTSとシンボルの組み合わせはDTS社の登録商標です。
* 画像はイメージです。

3chトップスピーカー

上からの音響を強化

上方に音を出力するアップファイヤリングスピーカーは、左右にツイーターと中央にウーファーの計3ユニット配置。上からの立体的な音響効果の強化はもちろん、サラウンドにおける前方からの音声もクリアに再現します。

キャビネットの上にサウンドバーが設置され、ブルーの円形サウンドウェーブがサウンドバーからテレビの右前に向けて発生している。

* 画像はイメージです。

トリプルレベル空間音響

包み込まれるような
立体的サラウンド

トップスピーカーとフロントスピーカーに加え、3Dエンジンによる頭部伝達関数( HRTF )に基づくバーチャルレイヤーによって、3層のサウンドレイヤーを形成します。水平方向全方位の音響効果と、垂直方向の立体的サラウンドがドーム状の音響空間を形成。まるで映画館のような洗練された立体的な音響効果をもたらします。

キャビネットの上にサウンドバーが設置され、ブルーの円形サウンドウェーブがサウンドバーからテレビの右前に向けて発生している。

* 上記機能はサウンドバーのシネマ / AIサウンドプロモード設定で有効になります。
* 画像はイメージです。

高出力サブウーファー

迫力の重低音

最大220Wの高出力サブウーファーによって、音楽や映像に重厚で深みのある低音を加えます。

キャビネットに設置されたサウンドバー。そばには、黒いワイヤレスサブウーファーが床に置かれている。サウンドウーファーから放出されるブルーサウンドのグラフィック。

*画像はイメージです。

映像体験を
もっと感動的に

SC9S経由でゲーム機や4K映像機器を接続しても、画質の劣化や遅延の心配はありません。サウンドバーがもたらすリッチなサウンドが追加された映像、ゲームを心行くまでご堪能ください。

サウンドバーとテレビが白色のテーブルの上にあり、7 頭の白馬がテレビに表示されている。

4Kパススルー

映像品質を
ありのままに

4K映像データの転送はパススルー方式です。HDMIで接続した4K映像機器の映像データの品質を損なうことなくテレビに出力します。すっきりとした配線で、すばらしい映像美と音響効果をお届けします。

*画像はイメージです。

サウンドバーがキャビネットの上に設置され、レーシングゲームのシーンがサウンドバーに接続されたテレビに表示されている。画像の右下では、両手でゲーム機を握っている。
VRR/ALLM対応

迫力ある
ゲームサウンドも

ゲーム映像をサウンドバーを経由すると遅延したり映像に支障が出るのでは…その心配はありません。
SC9Sは最大120HzのVRR(可変リフレッシュレート)とALLM(自動低遅延モード)に対応しており、ゲームプレイも快適に楽しめます。

* テレビなどの映像出力機器のVRR 、ALLM対応、ゲームコンソール、PCがVRRに対応している必要があります。
* 画像はイメージです。

想像を超える音響体験

2chの音源もマルチチャンネルに変換。一般的な左右のみのステレオオーディオも立体的なサラウンドオーディオに変換します。

* AIサウンドプロ、シネマ、Clear Voice Pro、スポーツ、ゲームモードで利用可能です。

* 画像はイメージです。

AIルームキャリブレーションプロ

空間に合わせた理想的な音響効果

サウンドバーの空間認識用マイクが感知した反響音によって、AIが音場を把握。空間に合わせて音響を最適化します。部屋の構造や広さを問わず、あなたを中心に立体的な音響空間が構築されます。また、音が歪みやすい400Hz以下の低音域を細分化して緻密に調整することで補正します。

 

* AIルームキャリブレーションプロは、サウンドバーの音響特性を向上させるアルゴリズムに基づいて、サウンドバーが設置された環境をキャリブレーションする自動音響調整技術です。
* 画像はイメージです。

サウンドバーが壁に設置され、その真上にテレビがある。サウンドウェーブの色が赤から青に変わりながら機器の間を横切っている。

さまざまなプラットフォームに対応

Google、Alexa、Apple AirPlay2との連携に幅広い互換性があります。お好きなプラットフォームを使用して、SC9Sをコントロールしてみましょう。

* Google、Google Home、Google HomeロゴはGoogle LLCの商標です。
* Amazon、Alexaおよびそれらのロゴは、Amazon.com, Inc.またはその関連会社の商標または登録商標です。
* Apple、AppleロゴおよびAirPlayは、米国その他の国で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。

AIサウンドプロ

ジャンルに合わせて
音を最適化

再生されているコンテンツの特性に応じて、AIが音声をミュージック、ベースブラスト、シネマ、クリアボイス、スポーツ、ゲームの6つのモードを適用します。ニュース番組などはクリアボイスで声を強調するなど、コンテンツに応じて最良のサウンドで聞くことができます。

* 画像はイメージです。

* 画像・動画はイメージです。

テレビスピーカーも使用するまったく新しいコンセプト

SC9SはLGのテレビと組み合わせれば、その能力を最大限に発揮します。テレビとサウンドバーによる相乗効果が新次元のエンターテインメント体験をもたらします。

上からビデオクリップをご覧になれます。下はグレーフィルターのかかった 3 つの画像で、左からブラケット、スタンド、および壁掛けテレビ。

LG OLED C2 / C3
専用ブラケット付属

55インチ、65インチのOLED C2 / C3シリーズ専用の壁掛け用、スタンド用のブラケットの計2つを付属。ブラケットを使用することで、スピーカーからのサウンド出力に最適な配置になります。また、壁掛け設置の場合は、壁にテレビ設置用の穴だけ開ければよく、スタンド用なら、サウンドバー自体がスタンドになります。

 

* LG OLED C2 / C3シリーズの55インチ、65インチに対応したブラケットです。
* 画像はイメージです。

WOW Orchestra

サラウンドシステムの
新しいかたち

LGのテレビと組み合わせると、テレビのスピーカーとサウンドバー両方を使用する画期的なサラウンドシステムを構築します。より多くのスピーカーユニットを使用することで、部屋全体に広がる臨場感あふれる立体的かつ高品位なサウンドを提供します。

 

サウンドバーとテレビから、様々な形状のブルーカラーのサウンドウェーブが放出されている。

* 互換性のある機種 : OLED Z3 / G3 / C3 / B3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / B2 / A2、QNED 90 / 85 / 80
* 本機能のご利用にはテレビのソフトウェアの更新が必要になる場合があります。モデルによってはご購入時に機能に対応していない場合があります。ソフトウェアの更新にはネットワークが必要です。
* 画像はイメージです。

壁に掛けられたテレビに表示されている LG サウンドバー SC9S の設定画面。サウンドバーもテレビの真下の壁に設置されている。

WOW Interface

webOSメニューから操作できる

LGのテレビに接続すると webOSのメニューにサウンドバーの設定項目が追加され、各種調整が可能になります。テレビと連動する機能もそれぞれで調整する必要がなく、テレビのリモコンからすべての設定ができるので、非常にシンプルに調整できます。

* 互換性のある機種 : OLED Z3 / G3 / C3 / B3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / B2 / A2、QNED 90 / 85 / 80、NANO 80 / 75、UHD UR / UQ シリーズ、LX70
* 本機能はサウンドバーの設定の確認・変更が可能です。音量レベルの調整 (40～100) 、サウンドバーのモードコントロールを行うことができます。
* 本機能のご利用にはテレビのソフトウェアの更新が必要になる場合があります。モデルによってはご購入時に機能に対応していない場合があります。ソフトウェアの更新にはネットワークが必要です。

森林の航空写真

環境への配慮

梱包に使用される外装箱や梱包材は、再生段ボールを使用しています。不要な資源の削減とお客様に安全にお届けするための梱包両方に配慮しています。

灰色のキューブが様々な高さでランダムに置かれている。

再生プラスチック

SC9Sの部品には一部再生プラスチックを使用しています。SC9Sは第三者機関のULより、環境性能検証 ( ECV: Environmental Claim. Validation ) によって製品表示の妥当性について認証を受けています。LGエレクトロニクスはより優れた製品の開発と環境への配慮を両立した活動をこれからも行っていきます。

* 画像はイメージです。

サウンドバーの箱が写真右側に配置され、EPSフォームの充填材が見えるように開けられている。

再生パルプ梱包

梱包用の緩衝資材には、発泡スチロールやビニールを廃止し、再生パルプモールドを採用しました。SC9SはエコプロダクツとしてSGSに認証を受けています。

* 画像はイメージです。

プリント

仕様

チャンネル数

3.1.3

出力

400 W

Dolby Atmos

はい

DTS:X

はい

WOW Orchestra

はい

メイン

975 x 63 x 125 mm

全てのスペック

サウンド効果

スポーツ

はい

AIサウンドプロ

はい

ベースブラスト / ベースブラスト＋

はい

シネマ

はい

クリアボイスプロ

はい

ゲーム

はい

ミュージック

はい

標準

はい

付属品

HDMI ケーブル

はい

リモコン

はい

ブラケット

はい

保証書

はい

オーディオフォーマット

AAC

はい

AAC+

はい

Dolby Atmos

はい

Dolby Digital

はい

DTS Digital Surround

はい

DTS:X

はい

IMAX Enhanced

はい

MQA

はい

バーコード

バーコード

4989027025172

接続性 OR 接続機能

Bluetoothコーデック(SBC/AAC)

はい

AirPlay 2

はい

Bluetoothバージョン

5.0

Chromecast

はい

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

光デジタル(S/PDIF)

1

Spotify Connect

はい

USB

1

Wi-Fi

はい

Works with Alexa

はい

Works with Google Home

はい

利便性　OR 便利機能

アプリ －iOS/Android OS

はい

AI Room Calibration Pro(アプリ)

はい

サウンドバーモードコントロール

はい

テレビサウンドモード共有

はい

WOW Orchestra

はい

外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)

メイン

975 x 63 x 125 mm

サブウーファー

221 x 390 x 313 mm

概略 OR 全般 OR 一般

チャンネル数

3.1.3

スピーカー数

9 EA

出力

400 W

HDMI対応

ARC(オーディオリターンチャンネル)

はい

120Hz

はい

eARC(エンハンスドオーディオリターンチャンネル)

はい

HDMI CEC(Simplink)

はい

Dolby Vision

はい

HDR10

はい

パススルー

はい

4Kパススルー

はい

VRR / ALLM

はい

ハイレゾオーディオ

サンプリング

24bit/96kHz

ビット拡張/アップサンプリング

24bit/96kHz

電源

消費電力(メインスピーカー)

37 W

消費電力(サブウーファー)

38 W

電源オフ時消費電力(メインスピーカー)

0.5 W ↓

電源オフ時消費電力(サブウーファー)

0.5 W ↓

重量

梱包重量

22.7 kg

メイン

4.1 kg

サブウーファー

7.8 kg