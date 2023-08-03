LG SoundBar SC9S

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
新たな音響体験を
提供するサウンドバー
AIを駆使した音質や音響効果、幅広い音響フォーマットへの対応、そしてLGテレビとの融合によって、新しい可能性を提案するサウンドバーが誕生しました。