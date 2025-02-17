Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED&LG SoundBar 自宅で極上のエンタメ体験を

*画像はイメージです。

LGのテレビとサウンドバーを組み合わせて
最高のエンタメ鑑賞を

WOW Interface

テレビの画面で、
サウンドバーの操作が可能

WOW Orchestra

LGテレビとサウンドバーの
連動で立体的なサウンドに

WOWCAST Ready

ワイヤレス接続でHDMIケーブル不要
すっきり設置

*画像はイメージです。
*S40TとS20AはWOW Interfaceのみ対応しています。

有機ELテレビ

プレミアムモデル

4Kワイヤレス有機ELテレビ
M4シリーズ

 

77 / 65V型

詳しくはこちら

フラッグシップモデル

4K有機ELテレビ
G4シリーズ

 

97 / 83 / 77 / 65 / 55V型

詳しくはこちら

ハイグレードモデル

4K有機ELテレビ
C4シリーズ

 

83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 42V型

詳しくはこちら

スタンダードモデル

4K有機ELテレビ
B4シリーズ

 

77 / 65 / 55 / 48V型

詳しくはこちら

サウンドバー

究極のサウンドを求める方へ

フラッグシップモデル
LG Soundbar SG10TY

 

420W / 3.1ch

詳しくはこちら

コンパクトかつ壮大で美しい音響

スタンダードモデル
LG Soundbar SE6S

 

100W / 3.0ch

詳しくはこちら

サブウーファーで低音も美しい

エントリーモデル
LG Soundbar S40T

 

300W / 2.1ch

詳しくはこちら

コストパフォーマンスに優れた

エントリーモデル
LG Soundbar S20A

 

50W / 2.0ch

詳しくはこちら

有機ELテレビ＋サウンドバー セット

公式オンラインショップ限定特典

【LG会員様限定】初回限定5%OFF

【LG会員様限定】
初回限定5%OFF

【LG会員様限定】5年延長保証

【LG会員様限定】
安心の最長5年保証*1

【LG会員様限定】送料無料

【LG会員様限定】
送料無料*2

*1 製品登録をしていただいた方が対象です。
*2 LGの委託業者が配送を行います。遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。詳細はこちらをご確認ください。


LG会員登録をして
会員限定特典を手に入れよう

会員登録はこちら ログイン

LG公式オンラインショップご購入特典 65V型以上の全てのテレビ（有機ELテレビ、液晶テレビ）が基本設置無料！　※壁掛け設置は対象外です。