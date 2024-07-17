Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DD197QEE0

ベージュ：PuriCare 定格除湿量19L 衣類乾燥除湿機

正面

コーミングベージュのLG Puricare™除湿機Objet Collectionを表示している。

LG PuriCare™ 衣類乾燥除湿機

衣類から靴まで
キレイに除湿

1日最大除湿量20L、定格除湿能力19L。デュアルインバーターコンプレッサー搭載で省エネ&パワフルに除湿。さらりと心地よい空間に。

  • 大容量除湿機の水タンクを表示している。

    定格除湿能力19L/日

    大容量タイプ

  • シューズドライ Yホース

    乾きにくい

    靴の乾燥にも

  • クローゼットドライ Tホース

    湿気のこもりがちな

    クローゼットの除湿

  • 除湿機の下部についているホイールを使用して簡単に持ち運ぶことができる。

    キャスター付きで

    お部屋間の移動もらくらく

  • スマートフォンの画面と除湿機の機能性を示すアイコン。

    LG ThinQアプリで

    満水通知や湿度のチェックも

  • UVnano™テクノロジー

    UVnano™テクノロジーで

    ファンもキレイに

コーミングベージュのLG Puricare™除湿機がモダンな居間に設置されている。

コーミングベージュのLG Puricare™除湿機が台所に設置されていて、外では雨が降っている。

コーミングベージュのLG Puricare™除湿機が衣服のつまった着替え室に設置されている。

コーミングベージュのLG Puricare™除湿機が浴室に設置されている。

19L/日の超大容量

パワフルな除湿力

1日あたりの定格除湿量は19L(水500ml ペットボトル38本分相当)とたっぷり除湿可能。5Lのタンクでこまめに水を捨てる必要もなし。

*DD197QEE0モデルの場合 定格除湿量19L/日、最大除湿量20L/日

家計にやさしくしっかり除湿
デュアルインバーターコンプレッサー搭載

シリンダーを2つに増やしたデュアルインバーターコンプレッサーでスピーディーな除湿を実現。電気代目安は9.2円(1時間あたり)*と家計にやさしく使用可能。ヒーターを使わず少ない電力で除湿が可能です。

電気代目安は9.2円と家計にやさしく使用可能。ヒーターを使わず少ない電力で除湿が可能です。

*公益団法人全国家庭電気製品公正取引協議会「新電気代目安単価」より31円/kWh(税込)として算出。(2022年7月改定)

空気中の湿度の状態に合わせてコンプレッサーの回転数を自動的で調整。 運転時間短縮や電力の消費を抑えスマートに除湿。

スマートな制御システム

空気中の湿度の状態に合わせてコンプレッサーの回転数を自動的で調整。

運転時間短縮や電力の消費を抑えスマートに除湿。

コンプレッサー

安心の10年保証サポート

省エネ、パワフルな除湿力、静音性、耐久性に優れていることはもちろん、コンプレッサーは10年保証付きでさらに安心してお使いいただけます。

除湿機製品画像と10年保証のDUAL Inverter Compressorのロゴ。

部屋干しもからりとスピーディーに

部屋干しも
スピーディーに

ターボ除湿モード搭載で衣類乾燥も93分*でしっかり乾燥。

スマート除湿モードと比べて部屋干しの乾燥時間を大幅に短縮。

乾きムラなく毎日の洗濯物を乾燥。

*除湿能力：19.0L/日。判定基準：日本電機工業会 自主基準（JEMA-HD-090）に基づき実施。試験方法：梅雨場の条件である温度20℃、湿度70%、25㎥（約6畳）の密閉した試験空間で、洗濯物を想定した試験布1（綿65%、ポリエステル35%、日本資材株式会社製）を14枚、試験布4（ポリエステル100%、日本資材株式会社製）を4枚を10分間水に浸し洗濯機で脱水後、ターボ除湿モードで運転、乾燥時間を測定。試験結果：乾燥度100%時点の機器運転時間平均値93分。試験報告書：LSRL-75020-H061。報告書発行日：2024年6月7日。試験機関での効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。

シューズドライYホース

シューズドライ
Yホース

靴の形にフィットしたパーツで効果的かつ素早く水分を除去。

クローゼットドライTホース

クローゼットドライ
Tホース

狭いクローゼットや引き出しもに入りやすいパーツで衣類の湿気を除去。

持ちやすいハンドル

360°回転するキャスター搭載

片手で取り外し可能なタンク

キャスター・ハンドル付きで
お部屋間の移動もらくらく

 

腰の高さに位置したハンドルと360°回転する4輪キャスターを搭載。お部屋間の移動や排水タンクの持ち運びも楽に行えます。

キャスター・ハンドル付きで
脱衣所などの除湿に便利な連続排水

脱衣所などの除湿に
便利な連続排水

ホースをつなぐことでタンクの水を捨てることなく24時間除湿が可能。

*ホースは別途購入いただく必要がございます。ホームセンター等で販売されている内径16mmのホースを別途購入いただきご使用ください。

静音性にも配慮

静音性にも配慮

いつでもどこに置いても暮らしの邪魔をしない静音設計。

弱運転時は34dBと図書館より静かな音で作動し、睡眠を妨げられることなくしっかり除湿。

LG ThinQアプリ

LG ThinQアプリ

スマホひとつでいつでもどこでもチェック＆操作可能。外出先からでもご自身のスマートフォンから操作が可能。

UVnano™テクノロジー

UV LEDライトで内部のファンに付く細菌を99.99%除去。

UV LEDライトで内部のファンに付く細菌を99.99%除去。

*試験方法：「UV-C モジュール」の光源から 23mmの距離に2種類の菌（黄色ぶどう球菌、大腸菌）の試験片を設置し 3時間の除菌効果を測定。UV-C ランプ 1 時間点灯➔1 時間消灯➔UV-C ランプ 1 時間点灯後、生菌数を測定。試験結果：2種類の菌にて試験し、いずれも99.999％除去。 試験機関：日本微生物クリニック㈱。 試験報告書：LG240306KM02。報告書発行日：2024年5月2日。UVnano除菌効果は、衣類乾燥除湿器内部のファンで、UV-C LEDの光が届く範囲に限られます。

自動内部乾燥機能

電源を切るたびに除湿器内部に残った水分を5分間乾燥。

*画像はイメージです。

*自動乾燥機能は除湿の完了後、5分間作動します。

*画像はイメージです。

*自動乾燥機能は除湿の完了後、5分間作動します。

イオナイザー

イオナイザー機能搭載で、イオンを発生。

イオナイザー機能搭載で、イオンを発生。

*画像はイメージです。

*自動乾燥機能は除湿の完了後、5分間作動します。

安心の18つの機能

安心してお使いいただくために18の機能を搭載。

安心の衛生機能

プリント

全てのスペック

付属

  • クローゼットドライTホース

  • シューズドライYホース

仕様

  • タンク容量(L)

    5.0 / 4.2

  • カラー

    ベージュ

  • 除湿方式

    ツインロータリー

  • 適用床面積(畳)

    No

  • 除湿能力(定格除湿能力)

    19

  • 除湿能力(定格除湿能力)-26.7℃/RH60%

    No

  • ファン モーター タイプ

    BLDCモーター

  • 運転音 (最大/最低,dB)

    39 / 34

  • 定格消費電力(W)

    298

  • 電源 (V/Hz)

    100V 50/60 Hz

  • 冷媒タイプ

    R-134a

  • 冷媒(g)

    210

コンプライアンス

  • 型名

    DD197QEE0.AJP

  • 保証期間

    1年

サイズ & 重量

  • 製品寸法 - (幅×高さ×奥行) (mm)

    415 x 715 x 296

  • 梱包時の寸法 - (幅×高さ×奥行) (mm)

    481 x 785 x 362

  • 製品重量 (kg)

    17.1

  • 梱包時重量 (kg)

    19.5

仕様

  • 自動霜取り機能

  • 自動乾燥機能

  • 自動除湿機能

  • オートリスタート

  • オートシャットオフ

  • 満水センサー

  • タンクライト(LED)

  • タンク搭載位置

    サイド

  • チャイルドロック

  • 連続排水

  • 360°回転キャスター

  • 風量調整

  • ハンドル

  • 湿度設定

  • 湿度表示

  • ポンプ

    ×

  • イオナイザー

  • ターボ除湿モード

  • 衣類乾燥モード

  • 低温運転

    5℃

  • 過熱保護システム

  • 電源ケーブルフック

  • プレフィルター

    あり(洗浄可能)

  • セーフティ·スタンバイ

  • センサー

    湿度 / 湿度センサー

  • サイドタンク搭載

  • 音ひかえめモード

  • スマート除湿モード

  • 乾燥キットモード

  • タイマー機能

    1 - 8hr

  • 透明タンク

  • UV nano™

スマート機能

  • 除湿量

  • 遠隔制御

  • スケジュール

  • スマート診断

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

場所で探してください

この製品を実際にご確認いただけます。

