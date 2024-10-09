We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
修理パートナー募集
LG製品を修理する、修理パートナーになりませんか？
■研修や技術相談など、サポート体制が充実
■修理依頼はLGコンタクトセンター経由なので、拠点は日本国内ならどこでもOK
▼お気軽にお問い合わせください
LGエレクトロニクスジャパン株式会社
CS Team CS Network Part
LG修理パートナー募集担当
TEL：03-6738-7080