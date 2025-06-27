Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
全ての壁が、最高のスクリーンに。超短焦点 ミニマル 4Kレーザー プロジェクター登場｜LG CineBeam S

すべての壁が、最高のスクリーンに。超短焦点ミニマル4K レーザープロジェクター登場 LG Cine Beam S

7/10（木）12:00- START

※プロジェクトの進行状況により、開始時期が前後する場合がございます。

数量限定最大32％OFF ¥135,860（税別）ー

LINE事前登録の方限定！

発売開始時刻・商品情報・早割情報
LINE友だち登録で、いち早くお届けいたします。

LINE友だち登録はこちら

※発売日は目安となっており、日程が前後する可能性がございます。

壁の前に置くだけで、
最高のエンタメ体験が始まる。

超短焦点×100インチ大画面×1秒セッティング

LG 先端映像テクノロジーで日常に、もっと心が震える瞬間を。

LG Cine Beam S
  • 映像美を追求したレーザー4K解像度
  • 最短 壁から8cm設置 超単焦点モデル
  • 軽量＆コンパクト 手のひらサイズ
  • 最大100インチ 迫力の映像体験
  • OS搭載 世界中のコンテンツをダイレクトに
  • 斜めに置いてもOK ピントも画角も高速補正

全ての壁が、最高のスクリーンに。置き場所フリープロジェクター

7/10（木）12:00- START

※プロジェクトの進行状況により、開始時期が前後する場合がございます。

数量限定最大32％OFF ¥135,860（税別）ー

LINE事前登録の方限定！

発売開始時刻・商品情報・早割情報
LINE友だち登録で、いち早くお届けいたします。

LINE友だち登録はこちら

※発売日は目安となっており、日程が前後する可能性がございます。

LG
Xでシェア facebookでシェア
©2025 LG Electronics Japan Inc. All Rights Reserved
＜ロゴ掲載について＞
● Google、Android™、YouTube™は Google LLC の商標です。● Bluetooth® のワードマークおよびロゴは Bluetooth SIG, Inc. が所有する登録商標であり、LG エレクトロニクスジャパン(株)はこれらのマークをライセンスに基づいて使用しています。● Amazon、Amazon.co.jp、Prime Video、Alexa、及びそれらのロゴはAmazon.com,Inc.またはその関連会社の商標です。●Disney+(ディズニープラス)©2023 Disney and its related entities ●Apple TV、AirPlay、HomeKitは、米国およびその他の国で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。●各アプリを使うには、インターネット接続が必要です。またご利用には各サービスの別途契約(有料)が必要な場合があります。 ● その他、本ページに記載の会社名および商品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。