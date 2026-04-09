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27インチ UltraGear™ evo AI Hyper Mini LED IPS 5K@165Hz+Dual Mode対応 ゲーミングモニター

27インチ UltraGear™ evo AI Hyper Mini LED IPS 5K@165Hz+Dual Mode対応 ゲーミングモニター

27GM950B-B
Front view of 27インチ UltraGear™ evo AI Hyper Mini LED IPS 5K@165Hz+Dual Mode対応 ゲーミングモニター 27GM950B-B
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-15° view
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front view
Front view of 27インチ UltraGear™ evo AI Hyper Mini LED IPS 5K@165Hz+Dual Mode対応 ゲーミングモニター 27GM950B-B
front view
-15° view
15° view
15° view
back view
back view
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side view
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top view
back view
base view
front view

主な機能

  • Hyper Mini LED IPSパネル
  • 27インチ 5K(5120×2880 ) 最大輝度 1250cd/㎡
  • デュアルモード(5K@165Hz/WQHD@330Hz)
  • 応答速度1ms(GTG) / VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 / DCI-P3 99%(標準値)
  • DisplayPort 2.1 / USB Type-C™(USB PD 90W) /HDMI×2
もっと見る
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何卒ご理解賜りますようお願い申し上げます。

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

CES 2026-white Honoree awardロゴの画像

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Gaming & eSports

*CES Innovation Awardsは、審査員に提出される説明文書に基づいて決定されます。全米家電協会（CTA）は、いかなる提出書類あるいは主張に関しても、その正確性の検証は行っていません。また、受賞製品の試験も行っていません。

未来的でネオンが輝く部屋に配置されたUltraGear™ evo AIのロゴ。

未来的でネオンが輝く部屋に配置されたUltraGear™ evo AIのロゴ。

27インチ UltraGear evo GM9、超高輝度を備えた、ハイパーMini LED 5Kゲーミングモニター （27GM950B）

27インチ UltraGear evo GM9、超高輝度を備えた、ハイパーMini LED 5Kゲーミングモニター （27GM950B）

*画像はイメージです。

*画像はイメージです。

ディスプレイ

27インチ/5K (5120×2880) 

Hyper Mini LED搭載IPS

最大輝度 1250cd/㎡

DCI-P3 99%(標準値)

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

速度

VESA Dual Mode (5K@165Hz/WQHD@330Hz)

応答速度1ms(GTG)

テクノロジー

AI機能(AI Upscaling、AI Sound、AI Scene Optimization)

DisplayPort 2.1 

USB Type-C(USB PD 90W) 

VRR

VESA Adaptive-Sync

AMD FreeSync Premium テクノロジー

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

DISPLAYSPEEDTECHNOLOGYUSABILITY
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Hyper Mini LED IPS / 27インチ 5K(5120×2880)

 

より明るく、より鮮明に
5Kゲーミングディスプレイ。

 

通常のIPSパネルに比べて輝度の高いことで知られるMini LED IPSパネルが、さらに進化。次世代ディスプレイ技術のHyper Mini LEDを搭載。超高輝度と超高解像度を実現し、5K解像度の高精細で広大なゲーム体験を可能にします。

 

Hyper Mini LED

 

より細やかに、よりハッキリと

 

Hyper Mini LEDは、従来のMini LED*と比較して、バックライトのローカルディミング（エリア駆動）を行うエリア数が2,304エリアに、LEDの数が9,216個に増え、優れた最大輝度を実現し、鮮やかな映像を描きます。さらに、Zero Optical Distance Technologyにより、パネルとバックライトの隙間を限りなく取り除き、高解像度Mini LEDモニターでよく見られるブルーミング現象（光のにじみ）を抑制し、クリアで安定した映像表示が可能となりました。

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、ハイパーMini LEDを搭載して、従来のMini LEDよりブルーミング現象を抑えます。

Hyper Mini LED

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、ハイパーMini LEDを搭載して、従来のMini LEDよりブルーミング現象を抑えます。

従来のMini LED*

*LGの旧Mini LEDモデル27GR95U(日本未発売)との社内比較に基づく。 *画像はイメージです。

最大輝度1250cd/㎡*

 

さらに明るく

 

Hyper Mini LEDの搭載により、最大輝度1250cd/㎡*を実現。VESA DisplayHDR 1000規格に準拠。超高輝度の表示により、炎の燃え盛る激しい爆発シーンや、鮮明な光が際立つ星空といったシーンでも、鮮烈にゲームの中の世界を表現し、圧倒的な没入感を味わえます。

超高輝度

DisplayHDR 1000に準拠し、DCI-P3　99%をカバーするUltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、輝くハイライトと深いシャドウを鮮明に表現します。

*社内テストで計測された値です。実際の値は、使用環境によって異なります。 *画像はイメージです。

IPS / HDR10(認証：VESA DisplayHDR 1000) / 色域 DCI-P3 99%(標準値)

 

美しい色再現と
生き生きとした映像表示

 

広視野角かつ発色鮮やかで、自然な色再現が特長のIPSパネルは、ゲームの世界を美しく表示。また、より忠実で細やかな色合いの表示を可能にする広色域なデジタルシネマ規格「DCI-P3」を99%(標準値)をカバー。さらに、VESA DisplayHDR 1000の認証を受け、輝度と色彩の正確さが向上してより生き生きとした実物に近い映像表示が可能になりました。

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、ハイパーMini LED技術により、最大1250nitsの超高輝度とクリアな描写を実現します。

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、ハイパーMini LED技術により、最大1250nitsの超高輝度とクリアな描写を実現します。

*画像はイメージです。

IPSパネル

写真家やグラフィックデザイナーなど、多くの画像や映像の専門家が好んで使用するとされるIPSパネル。どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できます。

HDR 10

近年、多くの映像で採用されているHDRの再生に対応。明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより繊細に再現します。従来のSDR(スタンダードダイナミックレンジ)映像では色の識別が困難であったキメの細やかな表現をしっかりと描写することができます。

※HDRに対応したコンテンツが必要です。

DCI-P3 99%
（標準値）

一般的に多く使用される色空間｢sRGB｣よりも広色域なデジタルシネマ規格「DCI-P3」を99%(標準値)をカバー。より忠実で細やかな色合いの表示を可能にします。 

27インチ 5K(5120×2880)

 

高解像度5Kディスプレイ

 

フルHDの約7.5倍の5K解像度(5120×2880)だから高精細な映像表示でのゲームプレイが可能。また、表示領域が広がるため、画面上に表示されたマップや体力ゲージなどがあってもゲーム画面を広く見ることができます。

超高解像度5Kゲーミング

ディスプレイは27インチ16:9 FHDから超高解像度5Kへ切り替え可能。ゲームプレイでの精緻な描写と没入感を向上。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Upscaling*

 

5K AI Upscaling

 

LG UltraGear evo AIの内蔵プロセッサーがAI Upscalingを実現。あらゆるデバイスから、低解像度のコンテンツを高精細な5K解像度へ向上します。

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、On-Device AIによる5Kへのアップスケーリングにより、GPUをアップグレードすることなく、コンテンツを精細に描きます。

AI Upscaling機能(UltraGear evo AI)　ON

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、On-Device AIによる5Kへのアップスケーリングにより、GPUをアップグレードすることなく、コンテンツを精細に描きます。

AI Upscaling機能　OFF

*AI Upscalingの効果、出力品質は入力映像の品質によって異なります。 *画像はイメージです。

視認性向上

 

218PPIの高精細表示

 

218 PPI*の高精細な表示は、ゲーム用途でもゲーム以外の用途でも、活躍します。ゲームプレイ中、細部がより鮮明に表示され、テキストを含むあらゆる情報の視認性が向上します。また、テキスト表示の明瞭さは、ドキュメント作成、ウェブ閲覧、コーディングなど文字を見る作業にも適しています。

ゲームプレイ時

ドキュメント表示時

*1インチあたりのピクセル数 *画像はイメージです。

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

VESA Dual Mode

 

5Kで165Hz、
WQHDで330Hzの2モード切替

 

VESA Dual Modeに対応。5K(5120×2880)@165HzとWQHD(2560×1440)@330Hz両方が使用できます。FPS(First Person Shooting)などで､大画面よりも､一目で表示全体を見渡したいプレイヤーにも最適な環境を提供します。RPGやMMOなど美しい世界観のゲームは5Kの美麗な画面で、FPSやレーシングゲームなど速度が重要なゲームはWQHD@330Hzで表示させるなど､好みに合わせたフレキシブルな画面の表示で、あらゆるゲームを最大限楽しめます。

LG UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）

LG UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）

*画像はイメージです。

応答速度 1ms(GTG)

残像感が少ない映像を

応答速度1ms(GTG)対応のパネルによって残像感の少ない映像表示を実現。

*画像はイメージです。

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

VRR（可変リフレッシュレート）

 

ちらつきやカクつきを軽減

 

一定ではない映像のフレームレートに合わせてリフレッシュレートを調整することで、タイミングの不一致により発生するティアリング(画面のずれ)やスタッタリング(カクつき)を軽減します。 

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、NVIDIA G-SYNCおよびAMD FreeSync Premiumにより、滑らかでティアリングのないレースゲームプレイを実現します。

UltraGearゲーミングモニター（27GM950B）は、NVIDIA G-SYNCおよびAMD FreeSync Premiumにより、滑らかでティアリングのないレースゲームプレイを実現します。

*画像はイメージです。

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

VESA AdaptiveSync Display認証を取得。高リフレッシュレートと低遅延を実現したゲーム向けディスプレイとして認証されています。よりスムーズな表示のゲーム、表示エラーのないビデオ再生をお楽しみください。

AMD FreeSync™ Premium テクノロジー

AMD社の対応APU/GPUとの組み合わせで、グラフィックカードとモニター間でゲームのフレームレートと同期させて、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibleの認証を取得。GeForceシリーズで、ティアリング、スタッタリングを抑えます。

あなたの｢勝つ｣をサポートするゲーミング機能

DASモード

よりリアルタイムに

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

闇に潜むターゲットを発見しやすく

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

クロスヘア

ターゲットポイントを表示

ターゲットポイントを中央に表示させて、射撃精度を高めます。

*画像はイメージです。

ユーザビリティが大文字で書かれている。

ブルーライト低減モード / フリッカーセーフ

 

目に優しい

ブルーライト低減モード

映像を紙に近い色温度で表示することでブルーライトを抑制します。眼精疲労、生活リズムへの影響等、健康への配慮をしています。

 

*目にやさしい配色となるため、映像の色合が変わります。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のモニターで画面の明るさを抑える際に発生していたフリッカー（ちらつき）を調光方式を変更することで制御しています。視線を左右に動かすなど、眼精疲労につながりやすくなりますが、ちらつきを制御することで長時間の使用でも、目や身体の疲労を軽減。より快適に作業に集中できる環境を提供します。

 

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction(MBR)使用時は、フリッカーセーフは無効になります。

*画像はイメージです。

色覚調整

表示色の区別がつきにくい方でも、一部の色の配色を調整して見やすくします。

*通常の表示とは異なるため、実際の色合いとは異なります。*画像はイメージです。

AI Sound

クリアな音で､没入感を実現

AI Soundは、音声、効果音、BGMを分離して、内蔵スピーカーやモニターに接続したヘッドフォンを通じて、それぞれが最適化された没入感のあるクリアな音を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Scene Optimization

自動で快適な表示

AI Scene Optimizationは、画面内にあるものを認識し、自動的に表示を調整します。ドキュメント、アニメーション、映画、ゲーム、スポーツなどコンテンツに合わせて、表示を最適化します。

*画像はイメージです。

DisplayPort 2.1(UHBR20)対応

 

より高速なデータ転送

より高速なデータ転送はもちろん、DSC圧縮の際のノイズやデータのエラーを復元するFEC(Forward Error Correction)によって、より完全に近い映像表示が可能になり、消費電力の低減も貢献するDisplayPort 2.1に対応しています。

High-speed bandwidth by DisplayPort 2.1

*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート、USB Type-C(USB PD 最大90W)

 

充実の接続端子

 

USB Type-C ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、映像表示やデータ転送、90Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応します。2つのUSB ダウンストリームは、PC接続時には、USBハブとして使用できます。また、映像入力用の端子としてHDMIを2ポート、DisplayPort、ヘッドホン+マイク(4極ステレオミニジャック)と多様な端子類を実装しています。

DisplayPort 2.1、USB Type-C、HDMI 2.1を介してPC、ノートパソコン、コンソールに接続できます。

DisplayPort 2.1、USB Type-C、HDMI 2.1を介してPC、ノートパソコン、コンソールに接続できます。

*画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

 

 

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

 

スタンドは、130mmの高さ調整、前：-5°～後：21°のチルト(縦角度調整)、左右30ﾟのスイベル(横角度調整)、左90ﾟ回転のピボットに対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。 また、3辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで、オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。

傾き/高さの調節が可能なモニター。

高さ調整 / チルト調整

前：-5ﾟ～後：21ﾟ

スイベルの調節が可能なモニター。

スイベル調整

左30°/右30°

ピボットの調節が可能なモニター。

ピボット対応

左90°

マウント規格

マウント対応

100×100

プリント

仕様

  • ディスプレイ - 画面サイズ

    27インチ

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    615 × 405～535 × 249

  • ディスプレイ - 解像度

    5120×2880

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    8.5

  • ディスプレイ - パネルタイプ

    IPS

  • ディスプレイ - 色域

    DCI-P3 99%

  • ディスプレイ - 輝度(標準値)

    750cd/㎡

  • ディスプレイ - 最大リフレッシュレート

    5K@165Hz / WQHD@330Hz

  • ディスプレイ - 応答速度(標準値)

    1ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

全てのスペック

製品概要

  • 製品型番

    27GM950B-B

  • JANコード

    49-89027-033481

ディスプレイ

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • 輝度(標準値)

    750cd/㎡

  • 色域

    DCI-P3 99%

  • コントラスト比

    1,000:1

  • 有効表示領域(幅×高さ)

    597×336(mm)

  • パネルタイプ

    IPS

  • ピーク輝度(標準値)

    1250cd/㎡

  • 画素ピッチ

    0.11655×0.11655(mm)

  • 最大リフレッシュレート

    5K@165Hz / WQHD@330Hz

  • 解像度

    5120×2880

  • 応答速度(標準値)

    1ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

  • 画面サイズ

    27インチ

  • 表面処理

    アンチグレア

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

垂直走査周波数

  • HDMI

    48-165Hz(Dual Mode：48-330Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    48-165Hz(Dual Mode：48-330Hz)

  • USB Type-C™

    48-165Hz(Dual Mode：48-330Hz)

出入力端子

  • DisplayPort入力

    1(UHBR20)

  • DisplayPortバージョン

    2.1

  • HDMI入力

    2

  • ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)

    1(4極 : ヘッドホン出力+マイク入力)

  • USB Type-C™

    1

  • USB Type-C™データ転送

  • USB Type-C USB Power Delivery

    90W

  • USBダウンストリーム

    2(USB 3.2 Gen1x1)

機能

  • フリッカーセーフ

  • AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

    ○(AMD FreeSync™ Premium テクノロジー)

  • ブラックスタビライザー

  • 工場出荷時キャリブレーション

  • 色覚調整

  • クロスヘア

  • DAS Mode

  • FPSカウンター

  • HDCP

    ○(HDCP2.3)

  • HDR10

  • ハードウェアキャリブレーション

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    ○(120/144/165Hz)

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ テクノロジ

  • ブルーライト低減モード

  • アンビエントライト

    ○(Unity Hexagon Lighting)

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • VESA Adaptive-Sync

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • VRR(可変リフレッシュレート)

アプリケーションソフトウェア

  • Dual Controller

  • LG Calibration Studio

  • LG Switch

サウンド

  • 内蔵スピーカー

    7W+7W

筐体仕様

  • 高さ調整

    130mm

  • OSD操作

    OSDジョイスティック

  • ピボット

    左90ﾟ

  • スイベル角度

    左30ﾟ/右30ﾟ

  • チルト角度

    前：-5ﾟ～後：21ﾟ

  • マウント規格

    100×100(mm)

外形寸法 / 重量

  • パッケージ外形寸法[mm]

    811 × 166 × 491

  • スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    615 × 360 × 70

  • スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    615 × 405～535 × 249

  • パッケージ重量[kg]

    11.9

  • スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

    5.7

  • スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    8.5

電源

  • 電源入力

    100-240V,50/60Hz

  • DC出力

    270W(20V/13.5A)

  • オフ時

    0.3W

  • 消費電力(オンモード)

    49.05W

  • 待機時

    0.5W

アクセサリー

  • HDMIケーブル

    ○(1.5m)

  • AC-DC アダプター

  • ケーブルホルダー

  • DisplayPortケーブル

    ○(1.8m)

  • 電源コード

    ○(1.5m)

  • クイックセットアップガイド

  • USB Type-Cケーブル

    ○(1.8m)

  • 保証書

安全規格

  • ROHS指令

  • CE

  • FCC-B

  • J-Moss

  • PSE

  • TUV-TYPE

  • UL(cUL)

保証

  • 保証期間

    当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)

  • 無輝点保証

    ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。

レビュー

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