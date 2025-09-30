モニター 家庭用ゲーム機対応情報

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
下記製品について、該当機器との接続・動作確認をしております。
※現在(2025年10月時点)接続・動作確認をしている製品であっても、ご使用のゲームソフトやバージョン・環境により動作が異なる場合がございます。
■任天堂（Nintendo Switch）
■ソニー（PlayStation5、PlayStation4、PlayStation4 Pro）
■Microsoft（XBox Series X、XBox One）