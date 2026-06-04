有機ELゲーミングモニター No.1記念キャンペーン 最大3,000円キャッシュバック 有機ELゲーミングモニター No.1記念キャンペーン 最大3,000円キャッシュバック

2025年 国内有機ELゲーミングモニター出荷台数No.1獲得を記念して、対象LGモニターをご購入の方へ特典をご用意しました。 2025年 国内有機ELゲーミングモニター出荷台数No.1獲得を記念して、対象LGモニターをご購入の方へ特典をご用意しました。 2025年 国内有機ELゲーミングモニター出荷台数No.1獲得を記念して、対象LGモニターをご購入の方へ特典をご用意しました。 2025年 国内有機ELゲーミングモニター出荷台数No.1獲得を記念して、対象LGモニターをご購入の方へ特典をご用意しました。

キャンペーン概要

特典内容

最大3,000円キャッシュバック 最大3,000円キャッシュバック
※キャッシュバック金額の詳細は対象モデルをご確認ください。
応募時の製品登録で、延長保証も適用 応募時の製品登録で、延長保証も適用
※延長保証は、本キャンペーンに限らず製品登録により適用されます。
※対象製品および購入先により、保証期間・適用条件が異なります。詳細は対象モデル・特典一覧をご確認ください。
※保証限度額は製品本体のご購入金額です。

特典の適用条件

⒈ 対象期間中にLG指定販売店またはLG公式オンラインショップで購入
＊応募時に購入証明書類（レシートなど）を撮影した画像と、シリアルナンバーの入力が必要となります。
⒉ LG公式サイトで製品登録
製品登録はこちら
⒊ レビュー投稿
＊ レビュー投稿は、LG公式オンラインショップまたは製品を購入したECサイトで行ってください。
＊ レビュー投稿時は、ステルスマーケティング規制対応のため投稿文の【冒頭】に、【PR】の記入が必須条件となります。
⒋ 応募の完了
応募詳細はこちらから

ご注意：LG公式オンラインショップ先行予約特別価格でのご購入は、キャッシュバックの適用外です。

対象モデル・特典一覧

3,000円キャッシュバック
対象モデル

カテゴリ 対象モデル 最長
5年
保証		 最長
4年
保証
有機EL
ゲーミング
モニター		 39GX950B-B 39GX950B-BAJP 32GX870B-B 32GX870B-BAJP 45GX950B-B
Hyper
Mini LED
ゲーミング
モニター		 27GM950B-B

1,000円キャッシュバック
対象モデル

カテゴリ 対象モデル 最長
5年
保証		 最長
4年
保証
スタンダード
モニター		 34U620B-B 27U711B-B
ゲーミング
モニター		 32G620B-B 27G64NA-B 25G550B-B 27G414B-B 27G411B-B 24G414B-B 24G411B-B
スマート
モニター		 32U721SB-W
ご注意：LG公式オンラインショップ/Amazon.co.jpの販売元「LGダイレクトショップ」での
ご購入は最長5年保証、LG指定販売店でのご購入は最長4年保証となります。
※延長保証の適用には製品登録が必要です。※保証限度額は製品本体のご購入金額です。

LG公式オンラインショップ

LG指定販売店

※LG公式オンラインショップ先行予約特別価格で購入された方は適用外です。

キャンペーンに関する
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